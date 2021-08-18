RumbleOn Announces Matthew McCartin as Chief Marketing Officer

McCartin is an accomplished and strategic marketing leader with an impressive track record of driving revenue growth through development of strategic marketing that utilizes effective and creative content, and media, as well as precise analytics to generate awareness and increase sales for leading consumer brands. In his role as CMO at RumbleOn, McCartin will be responsible for driving the overall marketing strategy and play a pivotal role in managing the anticipated exponential growth as the company combines with RideNow to become the first omnichannel customer experience in powersports.

“As we prepare for closing our business combination with RideNow we are thrilled to welcome Matthew to our leadership team,” commented Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Matthew brings robust marketing expertise to RumbleOn. He has held a number of key leadership roles throughout his impressive career, including roles with iconic and lifestyle brands, multinational companies and leaders in omnichannel distribution strategies. His experience in building brand awareness through multiple subcultures of consumers around the world will be key for RumbleOn as we become dominant in the powersports market worldwide. We are confident Matthew will make an immediate impact on our business as we enter this exciting phase of growth by creating the first omnichannel in powersports.”

In his 30 years of marketing experience, McCartin worked with iconic consumer brands such as YUM Brands, Dickies Apparel, Sprint-Nextel, INDY CAR RACING and USA Today. Most recently he served as the Brand President and Chief Marketing Officer of E-Commerce & Digital at Expedia Venture (Vitalize LLC - Bodybuilding.com). Prior to that, McCartin served as the CMO of USPA Global Licensing, charged with consumer engagement, content and channel marketing strategies designed to build awareness and drive global revenue for the US Polo Association retail brand. As CMO of Williamson-Dickie MFG. Co. (Dickies Apparel), he was responsible for its global brand strategy, as well as its wholly owned subsidiaries, licensees and affiliates. McCartin holds a Degree in Marketing from Penn State University.

Matthew McCartin, RumbleOn’s newly appointed CMO, commented, “RumbleOn is bringing a new experience to the powersports industry and has an incredible opportunity to define itself as the premier destination for powersport ownership, in a very transformational way. I’m honored to be joining Marshall and the rest of RumbleOn’s world-class leadership team at such a pivotal time in its evolution.”

About RumbleOn

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an ecommerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction-free experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's SEC filings, as may be updated and amended from time to time. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

