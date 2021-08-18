checkAd

Flywire to Participate in the Guggenheim Fintech & Software Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW)("Flywire") a global payments-enablement and software company, today announced that management will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at the Guggenheim Fintech & Software Conference on August 24, 2021. The discussion will begin at 10:00am ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days following the call.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports over 2,400 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 130 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Media:
Sarah King
Sarah.King@Flywire.com

Prosek Partners
pro-flywire@prosek.com

Investor Relations:
ICR
flywireir@icrinc.com





