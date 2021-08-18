Bioasis Technologies Inc. Announces the Appointment of Shadow Lake Group as Business Development Advisor

“We are delighted to engage with Shadow Lake Group to expand our business development efforts,” said Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Bioasis’ Executive Chair. “The team at SLG will be able to leverage their previous knowledge of the xB 3 platform as well as their extensive transaction experience in neuroscience and oncology in the establishment of new and meaningful strategic partnerships for Bioasis.”

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC . (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB 3 platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Shadow Lake Group Inc. and its affiliate SLG Europe BV (“SLG”) as Business Development advisor.

“The team at SLG is very excited to be working with Bioasis once again to support commercialization of this important and much needed BBB delivery platform,” said John Proffett, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of SLG. “We are impressed with the significant progress that the Bioasis team has made in both scientific and business development activities since our previous engagement, and we are looking forward to contributing to the future growth of the Company.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board

About Bioasis

Bioasis Technologies Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.