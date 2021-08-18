checkAd

New transatlantic business initiative Sun&Wind Belt launched successfully

Berlin/Washington (ots) - Sun&Wind Belt is the new transatlantic business
initiative on green transformation - driven forward by companies. Sun&Wind Belt
brings together businesses on both sides of the Atlantic whose aim is to support
politics with plans to ensure decarbonization. On August 16, Sun&Wind Belt
hosted a virtual roundtable with a broadly positioned lineup of keynote speakers
and participants. As a next step forward, Sun&Wind Belt will develop concrete
proposals for a successful energy transition and actively approach policymakers
on both sides of the Atlantic.

Successful kick-off with a virtual roundtable

Overall, more than 25 company representatives participated in the kick-off event
of Sun&Wind Belt. Among the participants were some of Europe's and America's
biggest windturbine and solar panel manufacturers as well as innovators in the
field of battery technology, hydrogen and e-mobility and industrial energy
users. Together with experienced speakers, the prerequisites for a successful
energy transition in Germany and the U.S. were discussed from different angles.

Milan Nitzschke , RE expert and founder of the Sun&Wind Belt , gave a brief
introduction on the initiative. He explained that " we already have the
technologies to make energy transition a success - renewables are already
cheaper than fossil technologies and ubiquitously disposable. Now we only need
to deploy them ". Peter Beyer (MP), Transatlantic Coordinator of the German
Federal Government , gave insights into the perks of a closer transatlantic
cooperation in climate issues: " If we work together and set standards, the U.S.
and Germany will accelerate the deployment of carbon-free technologies and
accelerate energy transition on both sides of the Atlantic ."

Charlie Dent , Executive Director and Vice President of the Aspen Institute
based in Washington DC, took a closer in deploying renewable energies from a
U.S. perspective: " The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is a major step towards
the clean energy transition. An initiative of businesses from both sides of the
Atlantic will help to build on this groundwork to gain speed and quality both in
the U.S. and Germany ." Dan Byers , Vice President of the Energy Institute of
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce , dived deeper into the regulatory situation on the
U.S. side and highlighted needs for action. " We need decisions that endure for
longer than one legislation period - and we need them now. Both our countries
need to align on policies to enable a bidirectional investment flow across the
Atlantic ", he said. " We have a lot of opportunities and face common challenges
across the pond at the moment - having a platform to identify and work together
on these challenges is a great thing ."

A closer cooperation between U.S. and Germany is a logical step

One key takeaway from the discussion was that Germany and the U.S. stand at the
same point on their way to a more sustainable future. As the two leading market
economies in advancing green technologies, they share joint interests, similar
issues and common challenges. Sun&Wind Belt wants to build on these connections
to bring together companies that can accelerate the deployment of renewable
energies by working closer together. In the course of the roundtable, four main
pillars for a successful energy transition were identified:

1. Financing the green transformation
2. Effective and reliable regulation
3. Exchange of best practices and innovation
4. Security of Energy supply, geostrategies and security issues

These four pillars define the areas of action in which the Sun&Wind Belt will
engage.

Actively advocate policymakers both in the U.S. and Germany

In order to make fast progress in establishing the right standards for enabling
a successful energy transition, the Sun&Wind Belt develops proposals for each of
the above-mentioned pillars. These proposals serve as a basis to approach
policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic with the goal of removing barriers
for renewable energy expansion. Alongside this, the Sun&Wind Belt aims at
establishing a lively and fruitful transatlantic network by scheduling regular
meetings in smaller circles to discuss current topics and work on the concrete
action items.

