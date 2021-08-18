New transatlantic business initiative Sun&Wind Belt launched successfully

Berlin/Washington (ots) - Sun&Wind Belt is the new transatlantic business

initiative on green transformation - driven forward by companies. Sun&Wind Belt

brings together businesses on both sides of the Atlantic whose aim is to support

politics with plans to ensure decarbonization. On August 16, Sun&Wind Belt

hosted a virtual roundtable with a broadly positioned lineup of keynote speakers

and participants. As a next step forward, Sun&Wind Belt will develop concrete

proposals for a successful energy transition and actively approach policymakers

on both sides of the Atlantic.



Successful kick-off with a virtual roundtable





Overall, more than 25 company representatives participated in the kick-off eventof Sun&Wind Belt. Among the participants were some of Europe's and America'sbiggest windturbine and solar panel manufacturers as well as innovators in thefield of battery technology, hydrogen and e-mobility and industrial energyusers. Together with experienced speakers, the prerequisites for a successfulenergy transition in Germany and the U.S. were discussed from different angles.Milan Nitzschke , RE expert and founder of the Sun&Wind Belt , gave a briefintroduction on the initiative. He explained that " we already have thetechnologies to make energy transition a success - renewables are alreadycheaper than fossil technologies and ubiquitously disposable. Now we only needto deploy them ". Peter Beyer (MP), Transatlantic Coordinator of the GermanFederal Government , gave insights into the perks of a closer transatlanticcooperation in climate issues: " If we work together and set standards, the U.S.and Germany will accelerate the deployment of carbon-free technologies andaccelerate energy transition on both sides of the Atlantic ."Charlie Dent , Executive Director and Vice President of the Aspen Institutebased in Washington DC, took a closer in deploying renewable energies from aU.S. perspective: " The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is a major step towardsthe clean energy transition. An initiative of businesses from both sides of theAtlantic will help to build on this groundwork to gain speed and quality both inthe U.S. and Germany ." Dan Byers , Vice President of the Energy Institute ofthe U.S. Chamber of Commerce , dived deeper into the regulatory situation on theU.S. side and highlighted needs for action. " We need decisions that endure forlonger than one legislation period - and we need them now. Both our countriesneed to align on policies to enable a bidirectional investment flow across theAtlantic ", he said. " We have a lot of opportunities and face common challengesacross the pond at the moment - having a platform to identify and work togetheron these challenges is a great thing ."A closer cooperation between U.S. and Germany is a logical stepOne key takeaway from the discussion was that Germany and the U.S. stand at thesame point on their way to a more sustainable future. As the two leading marketeconomies in advancing green technologies, they share joint interests, similarissues and common challenges. Sun&Wind Belt wants to build on these connectionsto bring together companies that can accelerate the deployment of renewableenergies by working closer together. In the course of the roundtable, four mainpillars for a successful energy transition were identified:1. Financing the green transformation2. Effective and reliable regulation3. Exchange of best practices and innovation4. Security of Energy supply, geostrategies and security issuesThese four pillars define the areas of action in which the Sun&Wind Belt willengage.Actively advocate policymakers both in the U.S. and GermanyIn order to make fast progress in establishing the right standards for enablinga successful energy transition, the Sun&Wind Belt develops proposals for each ofthe above-mentioned pillars. These proposals serve as a basis to approachpolicymakers on both sides of the Atlantic with the goal of removing barriersfor renewable energy expansion. Alongside this, the Sun&Wind Belt aims atestablishing a lively and fruitful transatlantic network by scheduling regularmeetings in smaller circles to discuss current topics and work on the concreteaction items.Press ContactSophia TischingerM +49 151 72 83 88 50mailto:s.tischinger@sunandwindbelt.comSocial MediaLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-wind-belt/Twitter: https://twitter.com/sunandwindbeltAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158026/4997519OTS: The Transatlantic Sun&Wind Belt