Paratek Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for NUZYRA (omadacycline) for the Treatment of Infections Caused by Nontuberculous Mycobacteria
BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel
life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
has granted the company orphan drug designation for NUZYRA (omadacycline) for the treatment of infections caused by Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM). This orphan drug designation includes NTM
pulmonary disease caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABc), which is the focus of an ongoing Phase 2b study initiated by Paratek.
The FDA’s Office of Orphan Drug Products grants orphan status to drugs and biologics that demonstrate promise for the treatment of diseases or conditions affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Orphan drug designation provides Paratek with certain development incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing, exemptions from certain FDA application fees, and potential market exclusivity, if approved.
About NTM Abscessus
Pulmonary infections caused by M. abscessus, an orphan disease with no FDA-approved antibiotic therapies, affects approximately 11,500 patients in the United States. Patients with pulmonary disease caused by M. abscessus have a myriad of symptoms including severe fatigue, fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The standard of care typically involves a combination of multiple antibiotics, most of which are intravenous, which can often require life-long treatment that is complicated by long-term tolerability challenges and multiple adverse events.
