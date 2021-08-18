checkAd

Phyto Extractions' Shatter Run Visits 420th Retailer on Final Leg of Cross-Country Sales Tour

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021   

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(FSE:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractions™", "Phyto" or the "Company") strives to continuously bring consumers new and innovative products to …

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(FSE:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractions™", "Phyto" or the "Company") strives to continuously bring consumers new and innovative products to enhance their experience and overall enjoyment. Phyto Extractions™ 'is known for its iconic concentrate products and brand success, built during the legacy market era. Shatter is Phyto's newest product line to launch in the Canadian medical and adult-use markets and hit shelves this summer in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

Initially available in three high THC potency strains named ‘Blue Gorilla OG', ‘Pink Kush', and ‘D Bubba'- all Phyto Extractions™ - Shatter is extracted, processed, and third party tested in controlled laboratory environments to prevent contaminants, and live up to the brand's promise of additive and synthetic filler free products. Initial quantities purchased by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch and AGLC sold out in British Columbia and Alberta within two days.

In October 2020, the Phyto Extractions™ marketing and sales team initiated a project to build relationships and support licensed cannabis retailers across the country. With many retailers facing detrimental lockdown restrictions on their businesses, the sales team set out on a cross-country RV tour to bring product knowledge to retail managers and budtenders in a safe way; while following all applicable laws and regulations throughout the journey. The sales team visited 158 licensed cannabis retailers from British Columbia to Ontario during the RV tour's inaugural run.

This summer, as Shatter hit shelves across the country, a second RV tour, named "The Shatter Run" was organized, retracing its route to its home base in BC with the re-stated goals of connecting and building relationships with retail managers and staff; providing education and in-store visual merchandising displays; and enhancing brand awareness in order to encourage product sell-through.

The initial goal was to visit 250+ retailers by August,2021; however, by August 14, 2021, the sales team surpassed their goal and visited the 420th store - Bluewater Cannabis in Penticton, BC- an achievement celebrated with a community BBQ event to further strengthen support for private retail.

Donald Dinsmore, COO of Phyto Extractions™ commented, "The response to customer and retailer outreach from each Province and city visited has been incredible, and we are excited to report sales metrics and volume in upcoming announcements once the exact figures have been calculated."

