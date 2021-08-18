Ryan Specialty Group to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Ryan Specialty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 pm ET on that day. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Ryan Specialty’s investor relations website at ir.ryansg.com .

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance organization, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.ryansg.com for one year following the call.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Founded by Patrick G. Ryan in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for our clients and insurance carriers. Learn more at ryansg.com.

