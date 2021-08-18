checkAd

Elevate Credit Announces New Board Members and Executive Team Members

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 22:15  |  47   |   |   

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) (“Elevate” or “Company”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced the addition of two members to the Company’s Board of Directors and several executive leadership appointments. These changes will help position Elevate to expand the reach of its new Blueprint platform, launch new products and strategic services to banks, while also creating lower APR offerings for its current suite of credit solutions.

Michael Pugh and Manuel “Manolo” Sanchez will join the Board of Directors effective immediately.

“I am thrilled to announce several enhancements to the Elevate team at both the board and executive level,” said Elevate President and CEO Jason Harvison. “Michael and Manolo bring a tremendous amount of knowledge and collective experiences to our Board, and we are confident they will help accelerate our growth.”

Board of Directors Appointments

Michael Pugh serves as CEO and Board Member of Carver Federal Savings Bank, one of the largest African-American operated banks in the United States. Pugh previously served as Senior Vice President, Regional Executive-Market President, at Capital One, and as Senior Vice President, Retail Banking, at Citizens Financial Group. Pugh has a deep knowledge of the financial sector and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Pursuit, formerly the New York Business Development Corporation. Pugh will assume a previously vacant board seat.

Manuel “Manolo” Sanchez currently serves on the Board of Directors at Fannie Mae and Stewart Information Services. Previously, Sanchez served as Chairman and President of BBVA Compass. Sanchez has board experience with a large variety of technology and financial firms including OnDeck Capital, BanCoppel Mexico, the American Bankers Association and the Institute of International Bankers. Sanchez is also an Adjunct Professor at the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University. Sanchez will assume a previously vacant board seat.

“I am equally as excited to announce our leadership changes at the executive level that will propel Elevate and its stakeholders,” Harvison said. “These new or expanded roles will allow us to focus Elevate’s platform on our core competencies and help deliver for both non-prime consumers and partners. I could not be prouder of this collective group and more excited for Elevate’s future.”

Seite 1 von 2
Elevate Credit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elevate Credit Announces New Board Members and Executive Team Members Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) (“Elevate” or “Company”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced the addition of two members to the Company’s Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novacyt S.A.:  Half Year Update
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $575,000,000 of 0.25% Convertible Senior ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission
Camping World Starts Rollout of “Home on Wheels Improvement”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Tesla, ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Elevate Credit Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Available on Its Investor Relations Website
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Elevate’s Joan Kuehl Wins National CIO of the Year ORBIE Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten