Elevate Credit Announces New Board Members and Executive Team Members

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) (“Elevate” or “Company”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced the addition of two members to the Company’s Board of Directors and several executive leadership appointments. These changes will help position Elevate to expand the reach of its new Blueprint platform, launch new products and strategic services to banks, while also creating lower APR offerings for its current suite of credit solutions.

“I am thrilled to announce several enhancements to the Elevate team at both the board and executive level,” said Elevate President and CEO Jason Harvison. “Michael and Manolo bring a tremendous amount of knowledge and collective experiences to our Board, and we are confident they will help accelerate our growth.”

Board of Directors Appointments

Michael Pugh serves as CEO and Board Member of Carver Federal Savings Bank, one of the largest African-American operated banks in the United States. Pugh previously served as Senior Vice President, Regional Executive-Market President, at Capital One, and as Senior Vice President, Retail Banking, at Citizens Financial Group. Pugh has a deep knowledge of the financial sector and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Pursuit, formerly the New York Business Development Corporation. Pugh will assume a previously vacant board seat.

Manuel “Manolo” Sanchez currently serves on the Board of Directors at Fannie Mae and Stewart Information Services. Previously, Sanchez served as Chairman and President of BBVA Compass. Sanchez has board experience with a large variety of technology and financial firms including OnDeck Capital, BanCoppel Mexico, the American Bankers Association and the Institute of International Bankers. Sanchez is also an Adjunct Professor at the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University. Sanchez will assume a previously vacant board seat.

“I am equally as excited to announce our leadership changes at the executive level that will propel Elevate and its stakeholders,” Harvison said. “These new or expanded roles will allow us to focus Elevate’s platform on our core competencies and help deliver for both non-prime consumers and partners. I could not be prouder of this collective group and more excited for Elevate’s future.”