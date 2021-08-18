SpartanNash Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

“I am pleased to report strong second quarter results, in spite of continued labor and supply chain headwinds that have been observed throughout the industry,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “Our associates again rose to the challenge to best support both our wholesale customers and communities we serve.”

Consolidated Financial Results

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter decreased $77.5 million, or 3.6%, to $2.11 billion from $2.18 billion in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net sales was due to favorable prior year sales, attributable to increased consumer demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic in all segments. This decline was partly offset by continued growth with certain existing Food Distribution customers. Foot traffic at commissaries within the Military segment has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels following domestic base access restrictions.

Gross profit for the second quarter was $333.6 million, or 15.8% of net sales, compared to $338.4 million, or 15.5% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. Gross profit rate growth was driven by improvements within the Food Distribution and Military segments, as well as an increase in the proportion of margin accretive Retail and Food Distribution segment sales, partially offset by an increase in LIFO expense.

Reported operating expenses for the second quarter were $307.7 million, or 14.6% of net sales, compared to $304.4 million, or 13.9% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. The increase in expenses as a rate of sales compared to the prior year quarter was due to a higher rate of supply chain expenses primarily in the Food Distribution segment and increases in health insurance expense. These increases in expense rates were partially offset by lower incentive compensation expense compared to the prior year quarter.

The Company reported operating earnings of $25.9 million, compared to $34.0 million in the prior year quarter, due to the changes in net sales, gross profit and operating expenses discussed above. Adjusted operating earnings(1) were $29.3 million compared to $37.7 million in the prior year quarter and were adjusted for the items detailed in Table 3.

Interest expense decreased $0.4 million from the prior year quarter due to the Company’s paydown of long-term debt resulting from free cash flow(4) over the past year.

The Company reported net earnings of $16.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $28.5 million, or $0.80 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The decline reflects the operating earnings and non-operating expense changes noted above, in addition to cycling a prior year tax benefit of $5.2 million related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations(2) for the second quarter were $19.4 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to $26.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted earnings from continuing operations is included in Table 4.

Adjusted EBITDA(3) decreased $4.8 million to $54.4 million, compared to $59.2 million in the prior year quarter, due to the changes in adjusted operating earnings mentioned above. Increases in LIFO expense and depreciation and amortization, which were offset by changes in the timing of restricted stock awards, impacted the relationship between net earnings and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

Please see the financial tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure, prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Segment Financial Results

Food Distribution

Net sales for Food Distribution decreased $33.3 million, or 3.1%, to $1.06 billion from $1.09 billion in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net sales was due to favorable prior year sales attributable to increased consumer demand related to COVID-19, partly offset by continued growth with certain existing Food Distribution customers. Net sales increased $121.1 million, or 13.0%, over the second quarter of 2019.

Reported operating earnings for Food Distribution were $16.7 million, compared to $14.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in reported operating earnings for Food Distribution was due to favorable margin rates and lower asset impairment and restructuring charges, partly offset by a higher rate of supply chain expenses and lower sales volumes. Adjusted operating earnings(1) were $17.4 million, compared to $17.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating earnings exclude asset impairment and restructuring charges in both the current and prior year quarters.

Retail

Net sales for Retail decreased $11.3 million, or 1.8%, to $620.0 million from $631.3 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to favorable prior year sales attributable to increased consumer demand related to COVID-19, partially offset by an increase in fuel sales. Retail comparable store sales declined 2.7% for the quarter, however increased by 12.1% on a two-year comparable basis.

Reported operating earnings for Retail were $12.7 million, compared to $24.5 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in reported operating earnings was due to reduced fuel margin rates, a decrease in sales volume, higher healthcare expenses, and higher asset impairment and restructuring charges, partially offset by lower incentive compensation expense. Adjusted operating earnings(1) were $15.4 million, compared to $24.7 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating earnings exclude asset impairment and restructuring charges in both the current and prior year quarters.

Military

Net sales for Military decreased $32.9 million, or 7.1%, to $430.1 million from $463.0 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily related to the continuation of lower volumes at domestic commissaries due to limited base access. Net sales decreased $60.5 million, or 12.3% from the second quarter of 2019.

The reported and adjusted operating losses(1) for Military were $3.5 million, compared to $4.9 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the reported and adjusted operating losses was due to improvements in gross margin rates, partially offset by the decrease in sales volume.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash flows provided by operating activities for the first half of fiscal 2021 were $73.6 million compared to $198.2 million in the prior year. In the prior year, significant increases in sales volume related to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a reduction in working capital and incremental earnings, which benefited prior year operating cash flows. The Company reduced net long-term debt(5) by $39.4 million during the first half of fiscal 2021, which resulted in an improvement in the Company’s net long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio over this period from 2.0x to 1.9x.

Capital expenditures and IT capital(6) totaled $43.8 million in the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to $35.6 million in the first half of the prior year.

During the first half of fiscal 2021, the Company declared $14.4 million in cash dividends, equal to $0.20 per common share. The Company also repurchased 265,000 shares for a total of $5.3 million in the first half of fiscal 2021, an average price of $20.07 per share.

Outlook

“We have sustained momentum in our Retail business, though we still face clear challenges in our distribution operations, especially considering the evolving conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our updated outlook reflects the improved trends in Retail, but also recognizes the headwinds related to sales trends in our Military business and strains on our supply chain that have been significantly impacted by historic labor shortages,” Sarsam continued. “Following the recent announcement of our supply chain transformation initiative, our team has completed the blueprint phase and begun work in areas that will best position us for sustainable, profitable growth and will enhance shareholder returns.”

Based on year-to-date performance and our expectations for the remainder of the year, the Company is updating its full year guidance for 2021, initially provided on Feb. 24, 2021:

Previous Full Year 2021 Outlook Updated Full Year 2021 Outlook Low High Low High Total net sales (millions) $ 8,800 $ 9,000 $ 8,800 $ 9,000 Segment sales % decline Retail comp sales (7.0%) (5.0%) (5.0%) (2.0%) Food Distribution sales (3.0%) (1.0%) (3.0%) (1.0%) Military sales (10.0%) (6.0%) (13.0%) (9.0%) Adjusted EBITDA(3) (millions) $ 195 $ 210 $ 200 $ 210 Adjusted EPS(7) $ 1.65 $ 1.80 $ 1.70 $ 1.80 Reported EPS $ 1.48 $ 1.67 $ 1.56 $ 1.69 Capital expenditures and IT capital(6) (thousands) $ 80,000 $ 90,000 $ 80,000 $ 90,000 Depreciation and amortization (thousands) $ 90,000 $ 100,000 $ 90,000 $ 100,000 Interest expense (thousands) $ 14,000 $ 15,000 $ 14,000 $ 15,000 Income tax rate 23.0% 24.5% 24.5% 25.5%

The Company’s outlook now includes the costs and expected current year benefits associated with the supply chain transformation initiative.

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended July 17, July 11, July 17, July 11, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 2,106,560 $ 2,184,101 $ 4,764,359 $ 5,040,557 Cost of sales 1,772,933 1,845,727 4,012,702 4,278,616 Gross profit 333,627 338,374 751,657 761,941 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 304,248 300,727 692,185 692,027 Acquisition and integration 121 — 180 — Restructuring and asset impairment, net 3,337 3,675 3,176 13,912 Total operating expenses 307,706 304,402 695,541 705,939 Operating earnings 25,921 33,972 56,116 56,002 Other expenses and (income) Interest expense 3,267 3,650 7,856 11,288 Other, net (10 ) (63 ) (276 ) (1,104 ) Total other expenses, net 3,257 3,587 7,580 10,184 Earnings before income taxes 22,664 30,385 48,536 45,818 Income tax expense 5,850 1,918 12,206 1,949 Net earnings $ 16,814 $ 28,467 $ 36,330 $ 43,869 Basic net earnings per share: $ 0.47 $ 0.80 $ 1.02 $ 1.22 Diluted net earnings per share: $ 0.47 $ 0.80 $ 1.01 $ 1.22 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 35,693 35,706 35,734 35,972 Diluted 35,890 35,707 35,890 35,973

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) July 17, January 2, (In thousands) 2021 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,136 $ 19,903 Accounts and notes receivable, net 370,669 357,564 Inventories, net 538,494 541,785 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 59,621 72,229 Property and equipment held for sale — 23,259 Total current assets 992,920 1,014,740 Property and equipment, net 567,043 577,059 Goodwill 181,035 181,035 Intangible assets, net 113,335 116,142 Operating lease assets 264,231 289,173 Other assets, net 90,583 99,242 Total assets $ 2,209,147 $ 2,277,391 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 441,888 $ 464,784 Accrued payroll and benefits 90,398 113,789 Other accrued expenses 65,822 60,060 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 44,720 45,786 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 5,719 5,135 Total current liabilities 648,547 689,554 Long-term liabilities Deferred income taxes 54,442 45,728 Operating lease liabilities 254,114 278,859 Other long-term liabilities 50,294 46,892 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 445,574 481,309 Total long-term liabilities 804,424 852,788 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Common stock, voting, no par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 35,943 and 35,851 shares outstanding 490,870 491,819 Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding — — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,175 ) (2,276 ) Retained earnings 267,481 245,506 Total shareholders’ equity 756,176 735,049 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,209,147 $ 2,277,391

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) 28 Weeks Ended (In thousands) July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 Cash flow activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 73,582 $ 198,248 Net cash used in investing activities (10,038 ) (21,844 ) Net cash used in financing activities (59,311 ) (165,931 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,233 10,473 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 19,903 24,172 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 24,136 $ 34,645

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

Table 1: Net Sales and Operating Earnings (Loss) by Segment

(Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended (In thousands) July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 Food Distribution Segment: Net sales $ 1,056,526 50.2 % $ 1,089,861 49.9 % $ 2,390,608 50.2 % $ 2,459,357 48.8 % Operating earnings 16,678 14,409 37,824 25,799 Retail Segment: Net sales 619,977 29.4 % 631,257 28.9 % 1,359,421 28.5 % 1,413,824 28.0 % Operating earnings 12,711 24,453 26,903 37,098 Military Segment: Net sales 430,057 20.4 % 462,983 21.2 % 1,014,330 21.3 % 1,167,376 23.2 % Operating loss (3,468 ) (4,890 ) (8,611 ) (6,895 ) Total: Net sales $ 2,106,560 100.0 % $ 2,184,101 100.0 % $ 4,764,359 100.0 % $ 5,040,557 100.0 % Operating earnings 25,921 33,972 56,116 56,002

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company also provides information regarding adjusted operating earnings, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”). These are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined below, and are used by management to allocate resources, assess performance against its peers and evaluate overall performance. The Company believes these measures provide useful information for both management and its investors. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide additional understanding of the trends and special circumstances that affect its business. These measures provide useful supplemental information that helps investors to establish a basis for expected performance and the ability to evaluate actual results against that expectation. The measures, when considered in connection with GAAP results, can be used to assess the overall performance of the Company as well as assess the Company’s performance against its peers. These measures are also used as a basis for certain compensation programs sponsored by the Company. In addition, securities analysts, fund managers and other shareholders and stakeholders that communicate with the Company request its financial results in these adjusted formats.

Current year adjusted operating earnings, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude organizational realignment and severance associated with cost reduction initiatives. Organizational realignment includes benefits for associates terminated as part of a leadership transition plan which do not meet the definition of a reduction-in-force. Prior year adjusted operating earnings, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude “Fresh Cut operating losses” subsequent to the decision to exit these operations during the first quarter, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives, and fees paid to a third-party advisory firm associated with Project One Team, the Company’s initiative to drive growth while increasing efficiency and reducing costs. Pension termination income related to a refund from the annuity provider associated with the final reconciliation of participant data is excluded from adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Each of these items are considered “non-operational” or “non-core” in nature.

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

(Adjusted EBITDA)

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended (In thousands) July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 Net earnings $ 16,814 $ 28,467 $ 36,330 $ 43,869 Income tax expense 5,850 1,918 12,206 1,949 Other expenses, net 3,257 3,587 7,580 10,184 Operating earnings 25,921 33,972 56,116 56,002 Adjustments: LIFO expense 2,902 1,187 4,557 2,771 Depreciation and amortization 21,406 20,097 49,497 47,753 Acquisition and integration 121 — 180 — Restructuring and asset impairment, net 3,337 3,675 3,176 13,912 Costs associated with Project One Team — — — 493 Organizational realignment, net (52 ) — 589 — Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 13 (75 ) 138 5,081 Stock-based compensation 974 1,905 5,164 4,148 Stock warrant 430 — 1,075 — Non-cash rent (1,091 ) (1,199 ) (1,986 ) (2,793 ) Fresh Cut operating losses — — — 2,262 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (80 ) (484 ) (262 ) 3,427 Other non-cash charges 478 99 958 99 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,359 $ 59,177 $ 119,202 $ 133,155

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization, continued

(Adjusted EBITDA)

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended (In thousands) July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 Food Distribution: Operating earnings $ 16,678 $ 14,409 $ 37,824 $ 25,799 Adjustments: LIFO expense 1,626 595 2,420 1,389 Depreciation and amortization 7,604 6,965 17,394 17,148 Restructuring and asset impairment, net 781 3,462 763 12,684 Costs associated with Project One Team — — — 265 Organizational realignment, net (26 ) — 287 — Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 4 (37 ) 103 3,143 Stock-based compensation 436 997 2,365 2,002 Stock warrant 430 — 1,075 — Non-cash rent 143 36 917 94 Fresh Cut operating losses — — — 2,262 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (62 ) (521 ) (99 ) 1,619 Other non-cash charges 283 52 517 51 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,897 $ 25,958 $ 63,566 $ 66,456 Retail: Operating earnings $ 12,711 $ 24,453 $ 26,903 $ 37,098 Adjustments: LIFO expense 477 258 892 601 Depreciation and amortization 10,685 10,325 24,926 24,081 Acquisition and integration 121 — 180 — Restructuring and asset impairment, net 2,556 213 2,413 1,228 Costs associated with Project One Team — — — 164 Organizational realignment, net (19 ) — 215 — Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives — (19 ) 29 1,432 Stock-based compensation 390 642 1,870 1,392 Non-cash rent (1,145 ) (1,150 ) (2,697 ) (2,684 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (2 ) 66 (125 ) 1,871 Other non-cash charges 139 34 314 34 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,913 $ 34,822 $ 54,920 $ 65,217 Military: Operating loss $ (3,468 ) $ (4,890 ) $ (8,611 ) $ (6,895 ) Adjustments: LIFO expense 799 335 1,245 781 Depreciation and amortization 3,117 2,807 7,177 6,524 Costs associated with Project One Team — — — 64 Organizational realignment, net (7 ) — 87 — Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 9 (19 ) 6 506 Stock-based compensation 148 266 929 754 Non-cash rent (89 ) (85 ) (206 ) (203 ) Gain on disposal of assets (16 ) (29 ) (38 ) (63 ) Other non-cash charges 56 12 127 14 Adjusted EBITDA $ 549 $ (1,603 ) $ 716 $ 1,482

Notes: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus interest, discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items including share-based payments (equity awards measured in accordance with ASC 718, Stock Compensation, which include both stock-based compensation and stock warrants issued to non-employees) and the LIFO provision, as well as adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company’s definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 3: Reconciliation of Operating Earnings to Adjusted Operating Earnings

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended (In thousands) July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 Operating earnings $ 25,921 $ 33,972 $ 56,116 $ 56,002 Adjustments: Acquisition and integration 121 — 180 — Restructuring and asset impairment, net 3,337 3,675 3,176 13,912 Costs associated with Project One Team — — — 493 Organizational realignment, net (52 ) — 589 — Expenses associated with tax planning — 97 — 97 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 13 (75 ) 138 5,081 Fresh Cut operating losses — — — 2,262 Adjusted operating earnings $ 29,340 $ 37,669 $ 60,199 $ 77,847

12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended (In thousands) July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 Food Distribution: Operating earnings $ 16,678 $ 14,409 $ 37,824 $ 25,799 Adjustments: Restructuring and asset impairment, net 781 3,462 763 12,684 Costs associated with Project One Team — — — 265 Organizational realignment, net (26 ) — 287 — Expenses associated with tax planning — 52 — 52 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 4 (37 ) 103 3,143 Fresh Cut operating losses — — — 2,262 Adjusted operating earnings $ 17,437 $ 17,886 $ 38,977 $ 44,205 Retail: Operating earnings $ 12,711 $ 24,453 $ 26,903 $ 37,098 Adjustments: Acquisition and integration 121 — 180 — Restructuring and asset impairment, net 2,556 213 2,413 1,228 Costs associated with Project One Team — — — 164 Organizational realignment, net (19 ) — 215 — Expenses associated with tax planning — 32 — 32 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives — (19 ) 29 1,432 Adjusted operating earnings $ 15,369 $ 24,679 $ 29,740 $ 39,954 Military: Operating loss $ (3,468 ) $ (4,890 ) $ (8,611 ) $ (6,895 ) Adjustments: Costs associated with Project One Team — — — 64 Organizational realignment, net (7 ) — 87 — Expenses associated with tax planning — 13 — 13 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 9 (19 ) 6 506 Adjusted operating loss $ (3,466 ) $ (4,896 ) $ (8,518 ) $ (6,312 )

Notes: Adjusted operating earnings is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as operating earnings plus or minus adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.

Adjusted operating earnings is not a measure of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company’s definition of adjusted operating earnings may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 4: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to

Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 per diluted per diluted (In thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings share Earnings share Net earnings $ 16,814 $ 0.47 $ 28,467 $ 0.80 Adjustments: Acquisition and integration 121 — Restructuring and asset impairment, net 3,337 3,675 Organizational realignment, net (52 ) — Expenses associated with tax planning — 97 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 13 (75 ) Total adjustments 3,419 3,697 Income tax effect on adjustments (a) (862 ) (903 ) Impact of CARES Act (b) — (5,165 ) Total adjustments, net of taxes 2,557 0.07 (2,371 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $ 19,371 $ 0.54 $ 26,096 $ 0.73

28 Weeks Ended July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 per diluted per diluted (In thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings share Earnings share Net earnings $ 36,330 $ 1.01 $ 43,869 $ 1.22 Adjustments: Acquisition and integration 180 — Restructuring and asset impairment, net 3,176 13,912 Costs associated with Project One Team — 493 Organizational realignment, net 589 — Expenses associated with tax planning — 97 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 138 5,081 Fresh Cut operating losses — 2,262 Pension termination — (1,004 ) Total adjustments 4,083 20,841 Income tax effect on adjustments (a) (1,024 ) (4,997 ) Impact of CARES Act (b) — (9,510 ) Total adjustments, net of taxes 3,059 0.09 6,334 0.18 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $ 39,389 $ 1.10 $ 50,203 $ 1.40

(a) The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the applicable tax rate to the adjustments. (b) Represents tax impacts attributable to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, primarily related to additional deductions and the utilization of net operating loss carrybacks.

Notes: Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus or minus adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is not a measure of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company’s definition of adjusted earnings from continuing operations may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 5: Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to Net Long-Term Debt

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited) July 17, January 2, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities $ 5,719 $ 5,135 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 445,574 481,309 Total debt 451,293 486,444 Cash and cash equivalents (24,136 ) (19,903 ) Net long-term debt $ 427,157 $ 466,541

Notes: Net long-term debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as long-term debt and finance lease obligations plus current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes both management and its investors find the information useful because it reflects the amount of long-term debt obligations that are not covered by available cash and temporary investments. Net long-term debt is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

Table 6: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited) 28 Weeks Ended (In thousands) July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 73,582 $ 198,248 Less: Purchases of property and equipment 39,838 30,609 Free cash flow $ 33,744 $ 167,639

Notes: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash flows provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes it is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to both management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations that, after capital expenditures, can be used for strategic business objectives, including the repayment of long-term debt. Free cash flow is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

Table 7: Reconciliation of Purchases of Property and Equipment to Capital Expenditures and IT Capital

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited) 28 Weeks Ended (In thousands) July 17, 2021 July 11, 2020 Purchases of property and equipment $ 39,838 $ 30,609 Plus: Cloud computing spend 3,971 4,970 Capital expenditures and IT capital $ 43,809 $ 35,579

Notes: Capital expenditures and IT capital is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding spending related to the development of cloud computing applications spend to capital expenditures, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Cloud computing spend only includes costs incurred during the application development phase and does not include ongoing costs of hosting or maintenance associated with these applications, which are expensed as incurred. The Company believes it is a useful indicator of the Company’s investment in its facilities and systems as it transitions to more cloud-based IT systems. Capital expenditures and IT capital is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

Table 8: Reconciliation of Projected Net Earnings per Diluted Share to

Projected Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited) 52 Weeks Ending

January 1, 2022 Low High Net Earnings per Diluted Share $ 1.56 $ 1.69 Adjustments, net of taxes: Acquisition and integration expenses 0.01 0.01 Restructuring and asset impairment, net 0.10 0.08 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 0.01 0.01 Organizational realignment, net 0.02 0.01 Projected Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations $ 1.70 $ 1.80

