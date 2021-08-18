checkAd

Shift4 Payments Adds Karen Roter Davis to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 22:15  |  26   |   |   

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), today announced the appointment of Karen Roter Davis to the Shift4 Payments Board of Directors, effective August 16, 2021. Ms. Davis will service as a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. Ms. Davis will be replacing Andrew Frey, who stepped down from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Following the appointment of Ms. Davis, the Board will comprise 7 Directors, 4 of which are independent.

“We are pleased to welcome Karen to the Shift4 Board,” said Jared Isaacman, chairman and chief executive officer of Shift4. “Karen’s deep technology expertise from start-up to public companies will be invaluable to the strategic direction of Shift4.”

Ms. Davis is Director of Early Stage Projects at X (formerly Google X) and focuses on providing strategic direction and oversight for a portfolio of early-stage technology ventures. Ms. Davis has held various senior positions at Google in her career – initially from 2003 through 2008 -- serving as a Principal in their New Business Development group, and overseeing operations for the company’s groundbreaking IPO in 2004. More recently, in September 2016 she returned to Google as Director for mapping and local search strategy and business development by way of Alphabet’s acquisition of Urban Engines, a geospatial analytics platform. Ms. Davis was Urban Engines’ first business hire and helped establish foundational business development, strategy, and operations functions in her role. She previously served on the board of Innovyze, acquired by Autodesk, where she was chair of the audit committee and member of the compensation committee. Ms. Davis earned her MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, her J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law, and her B.A. from Princeton University’s School of Public & International Affairs. We believe Ms. Davis is qualified to serve on our Board of Directors due to her two decades of experience in the technology industry and her various senior leadership and advisory roles spanning startups to global corporations.

Ms. Davis adds to the breadth of expertise of the Board which currently consists of three other independent directors that have served since the initial public offering in June 2020: Sarah Goldsmith-Grover, Nancy Disman, and Jonathan Halkyard.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. Shift4 securely processes billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses across the country. For additional information, visit shift4.com.

Shift4 Payments Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shift4 Payments Adds Karen Roter Davis to Board of Directors Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), today announced the appointment of Karen Roter Davis to the Shift4 Payments Board of Directors, effective August 16, 2021. Ms. Davis will service as a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. Ms. Davis …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novacyt S.A.:  Half Year Update
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $575,000,000 of 0.25% Convertible Senior ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission
Camping World Starts Rollout of “Home on Wheels Improvement”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Tesla, ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Shift4 Payments Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21United Center Partners with Shift4 Payments to Bring the Latest Mobile Commerce Innovations to the Arena
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Shift4 Payments Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Shift4 Payments Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of $550.0 Million of Convertible Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Shift4 Payments Announces Convertible Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Shift4 Payments Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten