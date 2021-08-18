checkAd

AJAX I Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with Cazoo

AJAX I (“AJAX”) (NYSE: AJAX), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), today announced that, at the annual general meeting of AJAX shareholders held today, AJAX’s shareholders voted to adopt the Business Combination Agreement for AJAX’s proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Cazoo Holdings Limited (“Cazoo” or “the Company”) and approved all other shareholder proposals in connection with the Business Combination.

Holders of approximately 61.99% of AJAX’s issued and outstanding shares cast votes at its Annual General Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”). Approximately 95.57% of the votes cast at the Annual General Meeting voted to approve the Business Combination.

Business Combination Closing and Listing Process

The completion of the Business Combination is expected to occur on August 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. It is anticipated that on August 24, 2021, prior to closing of the Business Combination. Ajax will be merged with and into Capri Listco (“Listco”), with Listco continuing as the surviving entity (the “Merger”). In connection with the Merger, the outstanding units, Class A ordinary shares, Class B ordinary shares and warrants of Ajax will be cancelled and exchanged for, as applicable, the units, Class A ordinary shares, Class B ordinary shares and warrants of Listco. Beginning on August 25, 2021 until the day after completion of the Business Combination, the Listco Class A ordinary shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “AJAX” and under the temporary CUSIP G1993M 101, the Listco warrants will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “AJAX WS” and under the temporary CUSIP G1993M 127, and the Ajax units will continue to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “AJAX U”.

Following the completion of the Business Combination, the newly combined company will operate as Cazoo Group Ltd (“Cazoo Group”). Cazoo Group’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the NYSE, beginning August 27, 2021, under the ticker symbols “CZOO” and “CZOO WS”, respectively. Upon consummation of the Business Combination each issued and outstanding Listco unit will automatically separate into its component parts.

About Cazoo - www.cazoo.co.uk

Our mission is to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK & Europe by providing better selection, transparency, convenience and peace of mind. Our aim is to make buying or selling a car no different to ordering any other product online, where consumers can simply and seamlessly buy, sell, finance or subscribe to a car entirely online for delivery or collection in as little as 72 hours. Cazoo was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Alex Chesterman OBE and is backed by some of the leading global technology investors.

