Microchip Technology To Webcast Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that it will webcast its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting starting at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at www.microchip.com. A replay of the event will also be available at www.microchip.com for a period of 14 days following the meeting.

The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will only consist of the official business of the shareholders’ meeting and will not include an investor presentation. If you plan to attend the meeting in person, please note that, regardless of vaccination status, you will be required to wear a mask in all areas of our facility and to adhere to social distancing guidelines. In addition, upon arriving at our facility, you will be required to complete a short questionnaire relating to COVID-19 signs and symptoms and exposure prior to being admitted to the meeting.