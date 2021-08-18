Victoria's Secret & Co. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

The Company reported net income of $151.1 million, or earnings per share of $1.71 in the second quarter of 2021. This result compares to a net loss of $199.5 million, or loss per share of $2.26 and an adjusted net loss of $85.3 million, or adjusted loss per share of $0.97 for the period ended August 1, 2020.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. The results are on a carve-out basis and include the Victoria’s Secret Segment and a portion of the unallocated overhead costs as part of L Brands.

Second quarter 2021 operating income was $202.7 million compared to an operating loss of $243.3 million and an adjusted operating loss of $111.3 million in last year’s second quarter. Second quarter 2021 operating income on a historical segment reporting basis as part of L Brands totaled $232.5 million, comparing favorably to previously communicated guidance of more than $200 million.



The Company reported net sales of $1.614 billion for the second quarter compared to net sales of $1.066 billion for last year’s second quarter. Second quarter 2020 sales were negatively impacted by the closure of stores for the majority of the quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Second quarter 2021 sales decreased 10 percent compared to sales of $1.785 billion in the second quarter of 2019 and reflect the net closure of 240 company-operated stores since the second quarter of 2019.

Total comparable sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased 5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. Comparable store sales for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 3 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2021 sales in the direct channel were $468.8 million, a 24 percent decrease compared to 2020 and a 26 percent increase compared to 2019.

CEO Martin Waters commented, “Following the finalization of the spin-off from L Brands, our momentum continues, fueled by strong fundamentals: inspiring merchandise she loves, our new brand positioning and disciplined business operations. With tighter inventory management and more emotionally appealing product, we are less promotional, resulting in significant margin increases. As a result, operating income in the second quarter exceeded expectations, helping us deliver our most profitable spring season in five years. Our vital signs are strong and, with our exceptional leadership and associate teams, I continue to be confident in our long-term growth in all channels."

Initial Third Quarter 2021 Outlook

The Company is forecasting third quarter 2021 sales to increase in the mid- to high-single digits versus last year’s third quarter sales of $1.35 billion and earnings per share to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.70. Due to the continued uncertainty in the environment, the Company is not providing financial guidance for the fourth quarter.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret is the world’s largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. With nearly 1,400 retail stores worldwide and a predominately female workforce of more than 25,000, Victoria’s Secret boasts the largest team of specialty trained bra fit experts worldwide. Victoria’s Secret is committed to inspiring women around the world with products and experiences that uplift and champion them and their journey while creating lifelong relationships and advocating for positive change.

Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Second Quarter 2021

Total Sales (Millions):

Second

Quarter

2021 Second

Quarter

2020 %

Inc/

(Dec) Second

Quarter

2021 Second

Quarter

2019 %

Inc/

(Dec) Stores – North America $ 1,036.9 $ 363.6 185.2 % $ 1,036.9 $ 1,232.6 (15.9 %) Direct 468.8 613.9 (23.6 %) 468.8 373.1 25.7 % International1 108.1 88.8 21.9 % 108.1 179.0 (39.6 %) Total $ 1,613.8 $ 1,066.3 51.3 % $ 1,613.8 $ 1,784.7 (9.6 %)

1 – Results include Greater China, royalties associated with franchised stores, wholesale sales and company-operated stores in the U.K. (pre-joint venture).





Total Sales (Millions):





Year-to-Date

2021



Year-to-Date

2020 %

Inc/

(Dec)



Year-to-Date

2021



Year-to-Date

2019 %

Inc/

(Dec) Stores – North America $ 1,969.7 $ 877.6 124.4 % $ 1,969.7 $ 2,381.3 (17.3 %) Direct 989.7 921.5 7.4 % 989.7 735.2 34.6 % International1 208.7 160.8 29.7 % 208.7 338.6 (38.4 %) Total $ 3,168.1 $ 1,959.9 61.6 % $ 3,168.1 $ 3,455.1 (8.3 %)

1 – Results include Greater China, royalties associated with franchised stores, wholesale sales, and company-operated stores in the U.K. (pre-joint venture).





Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease):





Second

Quarter

2021



Second

Quarter

2020



Year-to-Date

2021



Year-to-Date

2020 Stores and Direct1 (9 %) 24 % 6 % 3 % Stores Only2 16 % (12 %) 9 % (16 %)

NOTE: Stores are excluded from the comparable sales calculation when they have been closed for four consecutive days or more. Therefore, comparable sales results exclude periods of time that stores were closed for four consecutive days or more as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Refer to Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion regarding our comparable sales calculation.

1 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. (pre-joint venture) and Greater China and direct sales.

2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. (pre-joint venture) and Greater China.





Total Company-Operated Stores:

Stores at 1/30/21 Opened Closed Stores at 7/31/21 U.S. 846 - (8) 838 Canada 25 1 - 26 Greater China - Beauty & Accessories 36 1 (1) 36 Greater China - Full Assortment 26 - - 26 Total 933 2 (9) 926

Total Partner-Operated Stores:

Stores at 1/30/21 Opened Closed Stores at 7/31/21 Beauty & Accessories 338 7 (6) 339 Full Assortment 120 3 - 123 Total 458 10 (6) 462





VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. COMBINED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED JULY 31, 2021 AND AUGUST 1, 2020 (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 1,613,847 $ 1,066,334 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (944,261 ) (913,720 ) Gross Profit 669,586 152,614 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (466,855 ) (395,951 ) Operating Income (Loss) 202,731 (243,337 ) Interest Expense (2,812 ) (1,435 ) Other Income (Loss) (907 ) 23 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 199,012 (244,749 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 47,928 (45,222 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 151,084 $ (199,527 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ 1.71 $ (2.26 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding1 88,303 88,303 1 - Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding reflects basic shares at the separation date. This share amount is being utilized for the calculation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per share for periods presented through the separation date.





VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. COMBINED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED JULY 31, 2021 AND AUGUST 1, 2020 (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 3,168,067 $ 1,959,941 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (1,826,341 ) (1,786,566 ) Gross Profit 1,341,726 173,375 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (913,309 ) (790,108 ) Operating Income (Loss) 428,417 (616,733 ) Interest Expense (3,742 ) (3,546 ) Other Loss (1,098 ) (1,476 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 423,577 (621,755 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 98,462 (123,684 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 325,115 $ (498,071 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ 3.68 $ (5.64 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding1 88,303 88,303 1 - Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding reflects basic shares at the separation date. This share amount is being utilized for the calculation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per share for periods presented through the separation date.





VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) The Adjusted Financial Information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the Company’s definition of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted information is useful for the assessment of the ongoing operations of the Company because the adjusted items are not indicative of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures of results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The Adjusted Financial Information should be read in conjunction with the Company’s historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Reported Operating Income (Loss) - GAAP $ 202,731 $ (243,337 ) $ 428,417 $ (616,733 ) Asset Impairments (a) - 117,109 - 213,953 Restructuring Charges (b) - 51,236 - 51,236 Hong Kong Store Closure and Lease Termination (c) - (36,287 ) - (36,287 ) Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 202,731 $ (111,279 ) $ 428,417 $ (387,831 ) Reconciliation of Reported Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reported Net Income (Loss) - GAAP $ 151,084 $ (199,527 ) $ 325,115 $ (498,071 ) Asset Impairments (a) - 117,109 - 213,953 Restructuring Charges (b) - 51,236 - 51,236 Hong Kong Store Closure and Lease Termination (c) - (36,287 ) - (36,287 ) Tax Effect (17,872 ) (42,712 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 151,084 $ (85,341 ) $ 325,115 $ (311,881 ) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share Reported Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share - GAAP $ 1.71 $ (2.26 ) $ 3.68 $ (5.64 ) Asset Impairments (a) - 1.12 - 1.93 Restructuring Charges (b) - 0.46 - 0.46 Hong Kong Store Closure and Lease Termination (c) - (0.28 ) - (0.28 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ 1.71 $ (0.97 ) $ 3.68 $ (3.53 ) (a) In the second quarter of 2020, we recognized a $117.1 million charge ($98.7 million net of tax of $18.5 million), included in buying and occupancy expenses, related to the impairment of certain lease and store assets. In the first quarter of 2020, we recognized a $96.8 million charge ($72.0 million net of tax of $24.8 million), included in buying and occupancy expenses, related to the impairment of certain store assets. (b) In the second quarter of 2020, we recognized a $51.2 million charge ($40.2 million net of tax of $11.0 million), included in general, administrative and store operating expenses, related to restructuring activities. (c) In the second quarter of 2020, we recognized a $36.3 million gain ($24.7 million net of tax of $11.6 million), principally included in buying and occupancy expenses, related to the closure and termination of our lease and the related liability for the Hong Kong flagship store.



