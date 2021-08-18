checkAd

New avionics data recorder, storage and transfer systems accelerate communications, situational awareness and surveillance

Proven, high-performance data solutions manage and protect critical aircraft data

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today launched its new avionics data recorder, storage, and transfer systems. The innovative systems are purpose-built to provide air and operations crews with intuitive high-speed secure and reliable data exchange. By recording, storing and transferring data to and from both rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, these systems enable critical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) applications.

"Traditional avionics data recorder, storage and transfer systems are expensive and customized for specific platforms, making them difficult and costly to maintain and refresh,” said Jay Abendroth, vice president and general manager, Mercury Mission. “They also do not deliver the same high performance per footprint that Mercury’s solutions provide and typically do not offer advanced encryption capabilities. Our airborne systems rapidly integrate, with low risk, into any aircraft or system architecture. Data feeds are safely processed on Mercury’s BuiltSAFE mission computing solutions with three decades of proven performance on multiple safety-critical platforms. It’s another example of our leadership in safety-critical avionics solutions and reinforces our commitment to make commercial technology profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense.”

The family of systems includes the following products:

  • The High Definition Video Recorder (HDVR) family are highly scalable convection-cooled recorders designed for platforms needing high-fidelity data capacity, video and audio compression, and faster read/write speeds. High capacity removable memory allows for large data loads and encryption options keep data secure.
  • The Advanced Data Transfer Systems (ADTS) feature fast data transfer with 1000MB/s data transfer speeds, 100MB/s+ SATA read/write speeds, crash survivable memory options, and encryption to speed information exchange and protect data during mission critical operations.
  • The Data Storage Systems are network attached storage (NAS) units engineered to deliver high-performance multi-level security in remote, inhospitable environments. Platform agnostic, the systems are well-suited for data-intensive critical missions. With up to 32 TB of memory, the NAS units can quickly route and classify data.
