Janus International Announces Closing of Acquisition of Building Components Manufacturer DBCI

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus”), a global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced it has closed the previously announced acquisition of DBCI, a manufacturer of steel roll-up doors and building products for both the commercial and self-storage industries and a part of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE: CNR) (“Cornerstone”).

Through this acquisition, Janus expects that it and DBCI -- which will continue to operate under its own name as a subsidiary of Janus -- will both benefit from a strengthened product offering and an ability to serve its customers in an even greater capacity. Through direct access to DBCI’s core general contractor and distributor base Janus will grow its customer set and work to accelerate the growth of its Nokē Smart Entry wireless management technology. In turn, DBCI’s customers will derive benefit from the broader platform of comprehensive, value-added solutions provided by Janus.

Commented Ramey Jackson, CEO of Janus: “We are very pleased to have successfully closed our acquisition of DBCI. As we integrate our two organizations, we anticipate that the multiple synergies we share will drive enhanced cost savings and a stronger platform to better service and supply our combined set of customers.”

The completion of this acquisition follows the satisfaction of all conditions.

ABOUT JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

ABOUT CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS

Cornerstone is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., Cornerstone serves residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Cornerstone’s market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, insulated metal panels, metal roofing, metal wall systems, and metal accessories. Cornerstone’s broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in Cornerstone’s culture. For more information, visit www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

