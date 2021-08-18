Janus International Announces Closing of Acquisition of Building Components Manufacturer DBCI

Through this acquisition, Janus expects that it and DBCI -- which will continue to operate under its own name as a subsidiary of Janus -- will both benefit from a strengthened product offering and an ability to serve its customers in an even greater capacity. Through direct access to DBCI’s core general contractor and distributor base Janus will grow its customer set and work to accelerate the growth of its Nokē Smart Entry wireless management technology. In turn, DBCI’s customers will derive benefit from the broader platform of comprehensive, value-added solutions provided by Janus.

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus”), a global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced it has closed the previously announced acquisition of DBCI, a manufacturer of steel roll-up doors and building products for both the commercial and self-storage industries and a part of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE: CNR) (“Cornerstone”).

Commented Ramey Jackson, CEO of Janus: “We are very pleased to have successfully closed our acquisition of DBCI. As we integrate our two organizations, we anticipate that the multiple synergies we share will drive enhanced cost savings and a stronger platform to better service and supply our combined set of customers.”

The completion of this acquisition follows the satisfaction of all conditions.

