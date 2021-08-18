Jonathan Pruzan to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Jonathan Pruzan, Chief Operating Officer of Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, which will be held in a virtual format on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 2:45 p.m. (ET).
Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
