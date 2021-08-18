checkAd

Tracy Reese Collaborates with Naturalizer for Sustainable Hope For Flowers X Naturalizer Capsule Collection for Spring 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 22:30  |  41   |   |   

In her ongoing commitment to encourage and offer people more mindful style choices, Tracy Reese, American designer, and founder of Hope For Flowers, announces a sustainable capsule collection with leading women’s footwear brand, Naturalizer. Reese brings her creative talent, slow-fashion savvy, and commitment to using high-quality and eco-conscious materials to the highly anticipated collaboration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005685/en/

Tracy Reese, American designer and founder of Hope For Flowers, collaborates with leading women's footwear brand, Naturalizer, on sustainable capsule collection (Photo: Business Wire)

Tracy Reese, American designer and founder of Hope For Flowers, collaborates with leading women's footwear brand, Naturalizer, on sustainable capsule collection (Photo: Business Wire)

"I launched Hope For Flowers because I wanted to have a social enterprise as well as a clothing brand. Key to my vision is collaborating with like-minded brands to continue to drive change. Naturalizer is on its own path towards increased sustainable offerings, all the pieces fit. This is an environment I want to be part of,” said Tracy Reese, designer and founder of Hope For Flowers.

Set to launch in March 2022, the collection will feature Reese’s signature floral prints, hand-painted stripes, and joyful design flair on select Naturalizer sustainably made styles empowering consumers to advocate for positive change within the fashion industry. She created the collection based on what she loves to wear, the anchors to her personal wardrobe and her never-ending optimism and love of color. The collection will include nine styles that range from flats and sport bottoms to espadrilles and kitten heels, featuring pops of eye-catching colors including scarlet red, sapphire blue, and fuchsia. Each style and every aspect of the design and print were personally designed by Reese in her Detroit design studio.

“It's time for happy shoes; people should look at the shoes and smile,” said Reese. “The Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese x Naturalizer collection is all about celebration and self-expression. It’s about looking good while doing good. I’m an advocate for responsible design; for me it's about more thoughtful choices, buying things we love to wear, treasured items that we would never think of parting with."

Inspired by her hometown community and motivated to be more sustainable in every aspect of life, Hope for Flowers' social mission embodies Reese’s journey to empower women and young people through arts programming for youth and collaboration with local makers and artisans.

Seite 1 von 3
Caleres Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tracy Reese Collaborates with Naturalizer for Sustainable Hope For Flowers X Naturalizer Capsule Collection for Spring 2022 In her ongoing commitment to encourage and offer people more mindful style choices, Tracy Reese, American designer, and founder of Hope For Flowers, announces a sustainable capsule collection with leading women’s footwear brand, Naturalizer. Reese …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novacyt S.A.:  Half Year Update
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $575,000,000 of 0.25% Convertible Senior ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission
Camping World Starts Rollout of “Home on Wheels Improvement”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Tesla, ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Caleres to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 31
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten