Tracy Reese Collaborates with Naturalizer for Sustainable Hope For Flowers X Naturalizer Capsule Collection for Spring 2022

In her ongoing commitment to encourage and offer people more mindful style choices, Tracy Reese, American designer, and founder of Hope For Flowers, announces a sustainable capsule collection with leading women’s footwear brand, Naturalizer. Reese brings her creative talent, slow-fashion savvy, and commitment to using high-quality and eco-conscious materials to the highly anticipated collaboration.

Tracy Reese, American designer and founder of Hope For Flowers, collaborates with leading women's footwear brand, Naturalizer, on sustainable capsule collection (Photo: Business Wire)

"I launched Hope For Flowers because I wanted to have a social enterprise as well as a clothing brand. Key to my vision is collaborating with like-minded brands to continue to drive change. Naturalizer is on its own path towards increased sustainable offerings, all the pieces fit. This is an environment I want to be part of,” said Tracy Reese, designer and founder of Hope For Flowers.

Set to launch in March 2022, the collection will feature Reese’s signature floral prints, hand-painted stripes, and joyful design flair on select Naturalizer sustainably made styles empowering consumers to advocate for positive change within the fashion industry. She created the collection based on what she loves to wear, the anchors to her personal wardrobe and her never-ending optimism and love of color. The collection will include nine styles that range from flats and sport bottoms to espadrilles and kitten heels, featuring pops of eye-catching colors including scarlet red, sapphire blue, and fuchsia. Each style and every aspect of the design and print were personally designed by Reese in her Detroit design studio.

“It's time for happy shoes; people should look at the shoes and smile,” said Reese. “The Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese x Naturalizer collection is all about celebration and self-expression. It’s about looking good while doing good. I’m an advocate for responsible design; for me it's about more thoughtful choices, buying things we love to wear, treasured items that we would never think of parting with."

Inspired by her hometown community and motivated to be more sustainable in every aspect of life, Hope for Flowers' social mission embodies Reese’s journey to empower women and young people through arts programming for youth and collaboration with local makers and artisans.