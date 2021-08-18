checkAd

Stride to Present at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021   

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies, today announced that James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

The discussion will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here. In addition, Stride management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Stride management, please contact your BMO Capital Markets representative or Timothy Casey, Sr. Director, Investor Relations, at tcasey@k12.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

Wertpapier


