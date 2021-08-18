Omnicell Announces Latest Advancements in Automation, Intelligence, and Technology-Enabled Services with Summer 2021 Release

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced its latest enhancements to the Company’s industry-leading portfolio of medication management solutions. The Summer 2021 Release is designed to deliver greater process efficiency, expand automation to support medication workflows, and provide greater intelligence for workflow optimization. The release also provides greater platform deployment options, offering customers more flexibility and improving time to value for strategic initiatives.

Medication management continues to be one of the biggest challenges in healthcare today, with overall pharmaceutical expenditures in the United States reaching a total of $535.3 billion in 2020.1 With the Summer 2021 Release, Omnicell is further optimizing the advanced hardware, software, and technology-enabled services that support the progression toward the Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap designed to develop a zero-error, fully automated medication management infrastructure.