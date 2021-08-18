checkAd

Omnicell Announces Latest Advancements in Automation, Intelligence, and Technology-Enabled Services with Summer 2021 Release

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 22:31  |  54   |   |   

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced its latest enhancements to the Company’s industry-leading portfolio of medication management solutions. The Summer 2021 Release is designed to deliver greater process efficiency, expand automation to support medication workflows, and provide greater intelligence for workflow optimization. The release also provides greater platform deployment options, offering customers more flexibility and improving time to value for strategic initiatives.

Medication management continues to be one of the biggest challenges in healthcare today, with overall pharmaceutical expenditures in the United States reaching a total of $535.3 billion in 2020.1 With the Summer 2021 Release, Omnicell is further optimizing the advanced hardware, software, and technology-enabled services that support the progression toward the Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap designed to develop a zero-error, fully automated medication management infrastructure.

Generally available today, the Summer 2021 Release will help our healthcare partners realize the maximum value for their technology investment faster through:

Improved Workflow Efficiency

The U.S. healthcare system employs over 4.2 million healthcare practitioner, technical, and support personnel, with double-digit growth and shortages forecast in nearly all positions.2 The Summer 2021 Release includes enhancements designed to improve medication management workflows and patient safety, allowing clinicians to provide greater patient care and reduce job-related stress and burnout. These include:

  • Expanded capabilities within operating room (OR) and perioperative settings, to simplify anesthesiologist workflows, improve inventory visibility, provide data insights, and overall improve staff satisfaction and patient safety. New closed-loop interoperability between XT Anesthesia Workstation and the electronic health record, beginning with Epic, to support intuitive reconciliation processes that facilitate greater waste compliance.
  • Omnicell’s IVX Workflow, an IV compounding workflow system used in the central pharmacy, now supports decentralized compounding, enabling an alternative way to compound new orders. Technicians simply scan the pharmacy information system (PIS) label at the device to begin compounding. This feature and other enhancements included in this release will help accelerate implementations and increase the number of compounded sterile preparations produced through IVX Workflow.

Expanded Automation Within Workflows

Seite 1 von 4
Omnicell Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Omnicell Announces Latest Advancements in Automation, Intelligence, and Technology-Enabled Services with Summer 2021 Release Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced its latest enhancements to the Company’s industry-leading portfolio of medication management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novacyt S.A.:  Half Year Update
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $575,000,000 of 0.25% Convertible Senior ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission
Camping World Starts Rollout of “Home on Wheels Improvement”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Tesla, ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Partners with Omnicell to Drive Improved Clinical and Operational Outcomes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Omnicell Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Omnicell to Acquire FDS Amplicare
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten