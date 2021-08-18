Omnicell Announces Latest Advancements in Automation, Intelligence, and Technology-Enabled Services with Summer 2021 Release
Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced its latest enhancements to the Company’s industry-leading portfolio of medication management solutions. The Summer 2021 Release is designed to deliver greater process efficiency, expand automation to support medication workflows, and provide greater intelligence for workflow optimization. The release also provides greater platform deployment options, offering customers more flexibility and improving time to value for strategic initiatives.
Medication management continues to be one of the biggest challenges in healthcare today, with overall pharmaceutical expenditures in the United States reaching a total of $535.3 billion in 2020.1 With the Summer 2021 Release, Omnicell is further optimizing the advanced hardware, software, and technology-enabled services that support the progression toward the Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap designed to develop a zero-error, fully automated medication management infrastructure.
Generally available today, the Summer 2021 Release will help our healthcare partners realize the maximum value for their technology investment faster through:
Improved Workflow Efficiency
The U.S. healthcare system employs over 4.2 million healthcare practitioner, technical, and support personnel, with double-digit growth and shortages forecast in nearly all positions.2 The Summer 2021 Release includes enhancements designed to improve medication management workflows and patient safety, allowing clinicians to provide greater patient care and reduce job-related stress and burnout. These include:
- Expanded capabilities within operating room (OR) and perioperative settings, to simplify anesthesiologist workflows, improve inventory visibility, provide data insights, and overall improve staff satisfaction and patient safety. New closed-loop interoperability between XT Anesthesia Workstation and the electronic health record, beginning with Epic, to support intuitive reconciliation processes that facilitate greater waste compliance.
- Omnicell’s IVX Workflow, an IV compounding workflow system used in the central pharmacy, now supports decentralized compounding, enabling an alternative way to compound new orders. Technicians simply scan the pharmacy information system (PIS) label at the device to begin compounding. This feature and other enhancements included in this release will help accelerate implementations and increase the number of compounded sterile preparations produced through IVX Workflow.
Expanded Automation Within Workflows
