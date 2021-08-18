UNFI and RangeMe Accelerate Growth Between Retailers and Suppliers

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), today announced a new milestone expansion to its relationship with RangeMe, the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between over 200,000 suppliers and retailers. The evolved relationship between the companies, who have worked together for the past four years, enhances the ability for retailers and emerging suppliers to facilitate purchase orders directly on UNFI’s Easy Options platform through RangeMe.

Easy Options, which serves small-to-medium-sized businesses with flexible order sizes and no frequency requirements, provides RangeMe suppliers with an additional outlet to promote their products to retail buyers. In turn, UNFI suppliers will set up a profile on RangeMe to increase their brand and product visibility to a wider audience of retail buyers.

“Scale and access to the widest assortment of grocery and wellness products are the foundation for being able to best serve customers in today’s e-commerce world,” said Tom Kraus, vice president of e-commerce at UNFI. “In combination with our recently launched Community Marketplace, our latest work with RangeMe not only better positions UNFI to support emerging suppliers, but also sets up an expanded universe of discovery where over 15,000 unique customers are able to more easily purchase products that meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s consumer.”

RangeMe empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, the platform enables them to grow their retail relationships while providing the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry’s most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the United States.

“This is the latest evolution of our relationship with UNFI, and it’s focused on facilitating the prevailing way that retailers and suppliers want to do business,” said Nicky Jackson, Founder and CEO of RangeMe. “RangeMe empowers nearly 13,000 retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products and we’re excited to expand our work with UNFI to bring tremendous opportunity to a broader set of suppliers and retailers across the industry.”

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the United States. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

