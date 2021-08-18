checkAd

Lifeway Foods Completes Acquisition of Certain GlenOaks Farms’ Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 22:30  |  39   |   |   

Acquires Certain Assets of California-Based Probiotic Drinkable Yogurt Brand to Capitalize on Demand for Local Brands in the West

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of certain assets of the privately-held, California-based GlenOaks Farms, Inc., a respected and pioneering probiotic drinkable yogurt brand founded in 1984. The all-cash transaction is for certain GlenOaks Farms assets with a purchase price of $5.8m subject to other adjustments as provided by the agreement. GlenOaks Farms’ unaudited annual gross sales in 2020 was approximately $6.9 million.

“We are energized and ready to integrate the GlenOaks Farms brand into the Lifeway family of brands as part of our strategy to dominate the probiotic drinkables category,” remarked Lifeway president and CEO Julie Smolyansky. “This acquisition gives us regional strength in the West to accompany our Fresh Made brand in the East and the dominant national presence of Lifeway. We will continue to expand our shelf space to offer customers the best selection of kefir, probiotic drinkable yogurt and farmer cheese through these verticals. The potential R&D, transportation and operational benefits made possible by this transaction will help Lifeway grow and support our mission to make the highest quality probiotic products accessible to all and further democratize healthy eating.”

  • The acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share.
  • Lifeway plans to leverage existing selling and administrative infrastructure to increase cash flow from operations upon acquisition. 
  • Lifeway sees the opportunity to expand GlenOaks to retailers and channels that have not yet been served. 
  • As the leader in the U.S. drinkable kefir market, Lifeway now has increased portfolio diversification with entry into the probiotic drinkable yogurt market, which will be supported by the brand’s existing strength in probiotic drinkables.
  • GlenOaks already has strong distribution in California and the West at Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Raley’s and more. Lifeway plans to ramp up marketing efforts to expand consumer demographics and reach more communities with GlenOaks products.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lifeway Foods Completes Acquisition of Certain GlenOaks Farms’ Assets Acquires Certain Assets of California-Based Probiotic Drinkable Yogurt Brand to Capitalize on Demand for Local Brands in the WestMORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan ...
Two New Studies to Explore Telix Assets in Breast Cancer Theranostics
Dynacor meldet neues Rekordquartal mit einem Umsatz von 42,8 Millionen USD und einem Nettoergebnis ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board