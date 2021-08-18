Lifeway Foods Completes Acquisition of Certain GlenOaks Farms’ Assets

Acquires Certain Assets of California-Based Probiotic Drinkable Yogurt Brand to Capitalize on Demand for Local Brands in the West

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of certain assets of the privately-held, California-based GlenOaks Farms, Inc., a respected and pioneering probiotic drinkable yogurt brand founded in 1984. The all-cash transaction is for certain GlenOaks Farms assets with a purchase price of $5.8m subject to other adjustments as provided by the agreement. GlenOaks Farms’ unaudited annual gross sales in 2020 was approximately $6.9 million.



“We are energized and ready to integrate the GlenOaks Farms brand into the Lifeway family of brands as part of our strategy to dominate the probiotic drinkables category,” remarked Lifeway president and CEO Julie Smolyansky. “This acquisition gives us regional strength in the West to accompany our Fresh Made brand in the East and the dominant national presence of Lifeway. We will continue to expand our shelf space to offer customers the best selection of kefir, probiotic drinkable yogurt and farmer cheese through these verticals. The potential R&D, transportation and operational benefits made possible by this transaction will help Lifeway grow and support our mission to make the highest quality probiotic products accessible to all and further democratize healthy eating.”