ORBCOMM Announces FCC Approval of Acquisition by GI Partners
Transaction On Track to Close in early September 2021
ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that the Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) has approved the transfer of control of ORBCOMM’s FCC authorizations in connection with the previously announced acquisition of ORBCOMM by GI Partners, a leading US-based investor
in data infrastructure businesses.
The FCC’s approval satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the proposed acquisition, which remains subject to other customary closing conditions. Subject to satisfaction of those conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed by early September of 2021. Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, ORBCOMM will become a privately-held company, and its common stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
About ORBCOMM Inc.
ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com. You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.
About GI Partners
Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco, California. The firm has raised over $28 billion in capital from leading institutional investors around the world to invest in its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the Healthcare, IT Infrastructure, Services, and Software sectors. The real estate team invests across a broad range of platforms and strategies. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information on GI Partners and its portfolio, please visit www.gipartners.com.
