SP Plus Corporation Selected to Provide Parking & Transportation Services at Reagan National & Dulles International Airports

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announced its selection by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) to assume parking and shuttle operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).



SP+ is scheduled to take over parking and shuttle transportation services at DCA and IAD on October 1st, which includes more than 32,000 parking spaces between the two airports and 55 shuttle buses to transport passengers and employees. SP+ is also charged with managing valet parking operations at IAD once those services resume after a temporary pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.