Grace Licenses UNIPOL PP Process Technology to GAIL (India) Ltd.

The UNIPOL PP process technology will be used for a 60 KTA polypropylene plant located at their existing petrochemical complex in Pata, India.

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA), the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, has licensed its UNIPOL PP Process Technology to GAIL (India) Limited.

Mr. Shri M. V. Iyer, Director of Business Development, said, “We are excited to partner with Grace and their UNIPOL PP Process Technology at our existing gas cracker complex in Pata, India. The total project economics, which included a catalyst supply agreement, made this an easy choice for us. We plan to produce a variety of homo-, random, and impact- copolymer resins using our existing propylene supply.”

Grace's all gas-phase UNIPOL PP Process delivers technology, innovation, and services for plant lifetime performance. The versatile process technology provides the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers in the industry.

The UNIPOL PP process is a state-of-the-art engineering technology that achieves mechanical and operational simplicity and delivers leading total installed cost and operating expense, accelerated project schedules, fast startups, grade transitions, and business results. The process technology, coupled with Grace’s proprietary catalyst and donor systems and the UNIPOL UNIPPAC Process Control System, allows for maximum performance.

“We are thrilled that GAIL has chosen our UNIPOL PP Process Technology,” Laura Schwinn, President of Grace’s Specialty Catalysts business, said. Schwinn added, “Our UNIPOL PP Process Technology, our catalysts, and our global technical services team will provide GAIL with the ability to produce leading products and help them meet the growing demands for non-phthalate resins in the market.”

All UNIPOL PP licensees can take advantage of Grace’s strong long-term commitment to ensure their success through support which includes continuous process and product improvements, access to superior catalysts and donor technology, and on-going global technical support for the lifetime of the plant.

About Grace’s UNIPOL PP Process Technology

Grace is the leading supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and has the broadest portfolio of polyolefin catalyst technologies of any independent polyethylene/polypropylene catalyst producer. Grace is an industry leader in offering UNIPOL PP Process Technology, 6th Generation non-phthalate CONSISTA catalysts and donors, and UNIPOL UNIPPAC Process Control software.