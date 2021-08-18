checkAd

Winnebago Industries Board of Directors approves 50% increase to quarterly cash dividend and headquarters move to Eden Prairie, Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on August 18, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on September 29, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021. Today’s dividend declaration represents a 50% or $0.06 per share increase from the previous quarter.

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 29 quarters.

“We are pleased to significantly increase the dividend for our shareholders,” said Winnebago Industries Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hughes. “This action further reflects the company’s strong financial position and the sustained appeal of our portfolio of premium outdoor lifestyle brands which leads to a high level of confidence in our future.”

Winnebago Industries also announced today it will be shifting its corporate headquarters address from Forest City, Iowa to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, effective December 1, 2021. The company’s executive offices have been in Minnesota since 2016. There is no planned job loss as a result of the headquarters transition and this action has no physical implication on any manufacturing assets.

“Winnebago Industries has transformed into a broad outdoor lifestyle company with a premium portfolio of brands and products,” said Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Happe. “Over the past several years, through strategic growth investments, we have expanded our company’s footprint to now include locations in Iowa, Indiana, Florida and Minnesota. Our Twin Cities location has been and will continue to be an effective resource for executing our vision as a premier outdoor recreation enterprise, as it supports the growth of all of our strong brands. We are genuinely proud of our historical roots in Forest City and the incredible contributions of all our past and current Iowa employees to the company’s success through the years.”

