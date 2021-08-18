Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Division for Athletes, Brands and Properties

As part of the multi-year partnership, the collaboration is intended to create authentic bespoke athlete-centric strategies, including esports tournaments, gaming content production, live streaming events, and ​​provide content syndication across the GCN Network which includes 85+ gaming and esports-centric websites.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roc Nation Sports (“ Roc Nation Sports ”), the full-service management and sports agency, and the Gaming Community Network (“ GCN ”), part of the GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“ GameSquare ” or the “ Company ”) group of companies, have partnered to create global gaming solutions for athletes.

"Partnering with Roc Nation Sports continues our growth of building GameSquare into an esports powerhouse," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "With our recent acquisitions of Complexity and Cut+Sew/Zoned and adding Paradigm Sports to our advisory board, we are well-positioned to guide Roc Nation Sports and its diverse talent into the gaming and esports space.”

“Increasingly, athletes are engaging in the world of esports gaming,” said Brodie Van Wagenen, COO and Head of Strategy / Business Development at Roc Nation Sports. “Younger audiences represent a hugely influential and important demographic to reach. By pairing GCN’s vast network and capabilities with Roc Nation Sports’ diverse global footprint, we anticipate that our clients will be able to connect to a broader community while growing their personal brands and businesses through innovative and multi-facing gaming projects.”

"To be able to partner with such a premier entertainment and sports organization in Roc Nation Sports is an amazing opportunity for GCN,'' added Chris Kindt, Chief Marketing Officer of GCN. "With this being our first formal collaboration with a talent agency, we can’t wait to get started working with Juan Perez and Brodie Van Wagenen. This partnership is expected to allow us to continue to bridge the gap between traditional media and gaming. We are excited to build esports content and tournaments with Roc Nation Sports.”

GCN intends to create strategies for each athlete that fits their interests in esports and specific games. By leveraging the marketing and social media reach of Roc Nation Sports alongside GCN’s deep capabilities within esports, they are projected to bring unique strategies for the Roc Nation Sports roster and attract new talent that recognizes the importance of connecting with the growing esports demographic.