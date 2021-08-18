NextGen Acquisition Corporation Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Xos

NextGen Acquisition Corp. (“NextGen”)(NASDAQ: NGAC) today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination with Xos, Inc. (“Xos”, or “the Company”), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles at a special meeting of stockholders held today. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to occur on or about August 19, 2021, with trading of the combined company expected on August 20th following the effectiveness of the merger. Following closing, the combined company will be known as “Xos, Inc.” and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol “XOS.”

About NextGen

NextGen Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. NextGen is led by George Mattson, a former Partner at Goldman, Sachs & Co., and Gregory Summe, former Chairman and CEO of PerkinElmer and Vice Chairman of the Carlyle Group. NextGen is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "NGAC." For more information, please visit www.nextgenacq.com.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to making fleets more efficient. Xos designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on “last mile” routes (i.e. predictable routes that are less than 200 miles per day). The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.