KemPharm Appoints Tamara A. Seymour to Board of Directors

Ms. Seymour brings to KemPharm more than 30 years of life sciences industry experience, including 20 years in the role of chief financial officer. She currently serves as a board member and audit committee chair of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. and Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., both publicly-traded clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies.

CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced today the appointment of Tamara A. Seymour to serve on its Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee.

“The addition of Tamara to our Board of Directors and her appointment as Chair of the Audit Committee comes at an important phase in the evolution of KemPharm and continues what has been a transformative period for the company,” said Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., KemPharm’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Tamara possesses an unrivaled combination of financial and life sciences industry experience, which will bring new perspective and a depth of business acumen that will benefit our shareholders as we seek to leverage our strong financial position to target organic and external growth opportunities that, we believe, will ultimately build shareholder value. On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Tamara to KemPharm and look forward to benefitting from her knowledge and expertise.”

Ms. Seymour has served as CFO for several companies, including Signal Genetics, Inc. (now Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.), a publicly-traded molecular diagnostics company, HemaQuest Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a venture-backed clinical-stage drug development company and Favrille, Inc. (now MMR Global, Inc.), a publicly-traded clinical-stage drug development company, and Interim CFO for Immunic, Inc., a publicly-traded clinical-stage drug development company. Her extensive experience includes leading multiple private and public financings, M&A transactions, the initial public offering for Favrille, as well as leading finance, investor relations, human resources, administration, and managed care payor reimbursement functions.