Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors

"We welcome Ms. Lee and Ms. Seymour to the Company's Board," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "They each bring extensive senior executive experience from diverse business backgrounds that will be most beneficial in expanding our worldwide business and increasing shareholder value."

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour have been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors (Board) effective September 1, 2021.

Ms. Lee brings more than 20 years of experience in digital marketing software, media, data analytics, and strategic partnerships to the Board. Lee currently serves as Group President of Digital Marketing & Technology Solutions at Vericast, a MacAndrews & Forbes company. Previously, Lee served as Chief Product Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, Product, at Vericast. Before that, Lee was Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy at Valassis, a leader in marketing technology and consumer engagement. Lee came to Valassis through the MacAndrews & Forbes acquisition of technology startup to IPO Maxpoint Interactive (MXPT), an innovative digital advertising and marketing technology company, where Lee served as Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy.

Prior to serving at the MacAndrews & Forbes companies, Lee served as a Vice President at Univision and MTV Networks, and an Associate in the Strategic Planning Group at The Walt Disney Company. Ms. Lee earned a BA in Economics from New York University and an MBA in General Management from Harvard Business School.

"Genasys is on pace for a record setting year," commented Ms. Lee. "Its unique line-up of critical communications systems, and the strong market demand for government and enterprise solutions that help keep people safe, make this an exciting time to join the company. I look forward to working with Richard and the team to leverage my experience and advance the company’s strategic agenda."

Ms. Seymour has a proven track record of cross-functional leadership in global industry, government, education, and sports, including finding opportunities for scaling growth and enhancing strategic value. Seymour currently serves as a Global Senior Manager for Eaton Corporation, a diversified, multinational power management solutions company. Seymour previously served as National Distribution Channel Manager at Eaton Corporation's Industrial Controls Division and as Global Program Manager of Eaton Corporation's Vehicle Group.