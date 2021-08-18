checkAd

Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 22:48  |  42   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour have been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors (Board) effective September 1, 2021.

"We welcome Ms. Lee and Ms. Seymour to the Company's Board," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "They each bring extensive senior executive experience from diverse business backgrounds that will be most beneficial in expanding our worldwide business and increasing shareholder value."

Ms. Lee brings more than 20 years of experience in digital marketing software, media, data analytics, and strategic partnerships to the Board. Lee currently serves as Group President of Digital Marketing & Technology Solutions at Vericast, a MacAndrews & Forbes company. Previously, Lee served as Chief Product Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, Product, at Vericast. Before that, Lee was Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy at Valassis, a leader in marketing technology and consumer engagement. Lee came to Valassis through the MacAndrews & Forbes acquisition of technology startup to IPO Maxpoint Interactive (MXPT), an innovative digital advertising and marketing technology company, where Lee served as Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy.

Prior to serving at the MacAndrews & Forbes companies, Lee served as a Vice President at Univision and MTV Networks, and an Associate in the Strategic Planning Group at The Walt Disney Company. Ms. Lee earned a BA in Economics from New York University and an MBA in General Management from Harvard Business School.

"Genasys is on pace for a record setting year," commented Ms. Lee. "Its unique line-up of critical communications systems, and the strong market demand for government and enterprise solutions that help keep people safe, make this an exciting time to join the company. I look forward to working with Richard and the team to leverage my experience and advance the company’s strategic agenda."

Ms. Seymour has a proven track record of cross-functional leadership in global industry, government, education, and sports, including finding opportunities for scaling growth and enhancing strategic value. Seymour currently serves as a Global Senior Manager for Eaton Corporation, a diversified, multinational power management solutions company. Seymour previously served as National Distribution Channel Manager at Eaton Corporation's Industrial Controls Division and as Global Program Manager of Eaton Corporation's Vehicle Group.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour have been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan ...
Two New Studies to Explore Telix Assets in Breast Cancer Theranostics
Dynacor meldet neues Rekordquartal mit einem Umsatz von 42,8 Millionen USD und einem Nettoergebnis ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board