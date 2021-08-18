Orchid Island Capital Announces August 2021 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid September 28, 2021, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on August 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 30, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on September 16, 2021.

As of August 18, 2021, the Company had 123,860,013 shares of common stock outstanding. As of July 31, 2021, the Company had 123,060,013 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 117,500,013 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of July 31, 2021 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Jul 2021 May - Jul Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2021 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value(1) Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Aug) in Aug) (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Pass Through RMBS 15yr 2.5 $ 228,551 $ 242,466 4.82 % $ 106.09 2.50 % 2.87 % 7 168 8.7 % 6.6 % $ 3,281 $ (4,050 ) 15yr 4.0 587 630 0.01 % 107.42 4.00 % 4.50 % 39 118 9.1 % 8.7 % 6 (7 ) 15yr Total 229,138 243,096 4.83 % 106.09 2.50 % 2.88 % 8 168 8.7 % 6.6 % 3,287 (4,057 ) 20yr 2.0 144,854 149,148 2.96 % 102.96 2.00 % 2.87 % 7 233 8.4 % 6.5 % 1,134 (2,235 ) 20yr Total 144,854 149,148 2.96 % 102.96 2.00 % 2.87 % 7 233 8.4 % 6.5 % 1,134 (2,235 ) 30yr 2.5 909,495 950,505 18.88 % 104.51 2.50 % 3.41 % 6 351 19.3 % 14.7 % 6,906 (14,996 ) 30yr 3.0 2,882,330 3,108,869 61.76 % 107.86 3.00 % 3.50 % 6 352 6.9 % 8.0 % 32,847 (56,164 ) 30yr 3.5 332,791 366,663 7.28 % 110.18 3.50 % 4.02 % 18 336 17.7 % 18.6 % 4,198 (5,820 ) 30yr 4.0 47,827 53,202 1.06 % 111.24 4.00 % 4.63 % 62 293 27.3 % 23.2 % 843 (938 ) 30yr 4.5 51,122 57,500 1.14 % 112.48 4.50 % 4.97 % 25 329 23.1 % 26.6 % 460 (660 ) 30yr Total 4,223,565 4,536,739 90.12 % 107.41 2.96 % 3.55 % 8 350 10.3 % 11.0 % 45,254 (78,578 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,597,557 4,928,983 97.91 % 107.21 2.91 % 3.50 % 8 337 10.2 % 10.5 % 49,675 (84,870 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 3.0 65,486 5,658 0.11 % 8.64 3.00 % 3.64 % 55 180 33.1 % n/a (785 ) 717 IO 20yr 4.0 15,393 1,947 0.04 % 12.65 4.00 % 4.58 % 115 117 17.6 % 19.1 % (48 ) 37 IO 30yr 3.0 102,171 13,595 0.27 % 13.31 3.00 % 3.66 % 47 305 17.8 % 18.9 % (1,813 ) 1,483 IO 30yr 3.5 349,645 54,187 1.08 % 15.50 3.50 % 4.01 % 45 306 19.9 % 20.4 % (5,841 ) 4,773 IO 30yr 4.0 212,841 25,004 0.50 % 11.75 4.00 % 4.57 % 65 288 36.9 % 35.3 % (2,325 ) 2,688 IO 30yr 4.5 5,481 839 0.02 % 15.31 4.50 % 4.99 % 133 214 27.4 % 27.9 % (87 ) 87 IO 30yr 5.0 3,285 522 0.01 % 15.90 5.00 % 5.37 % 133 214 50.9 % 37.4 % (40 ) 45 IO Total 754,302 101,752 2.02 % 13.49 3.55 % 4.11 % 54 285 25.7 % 22.7 % (10,939 ) 9,830 IIO 30yr 4.0 54,145 3,240 0.06 % 5.98 3.76 % 4.40 % 47 306 12.8 % 16.3 % (529 ) 140 Total Structured RMBS 808,447 104,992 2.09 % 12.99 3.57 % 4.13 % 53 286 24.8 % 22.3 % (11,468 ) 9,970 Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,406,004 $ 5,033,975 100.00 % 3.01 % 3.59 % 15 330 12.4 % 12.3 % $ 38,207 $ (74,900 ) Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Eurodollar Futures $ (50,000 ) Dec-2021 $ (125 ) $ 125 Swaps (1,355,000 ) Dec-2026 (37,260 ) 37,260 5-Year Treasury Future(3) (269,000 ) Sep-2021 (7,458 ) 9,778 10-Year Treasury Ultra(4) (23,500 ) Sep-2021 (2,257 ) 2,513 TBA (400,000 ) Aug-2021 (7,602 ) 12,413 Swaptions (244,350 ) May-2022 (6,190 ) 7,573 Yield Curve Spread Floor (150,000 ) Feb-2023 n/a n/a Hedge Total $ (2,491,850 ) $ (60,892 ) $ 69,662 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (22,685 ) $ (5,238 )

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $260.4 million purchased in July 2021, which settle in August 2021. (2) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (3) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $124.45 at July 31, 2021. The market value of the short position was $334.8 million. (4) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $150.25 at July 31, 2021. The market value of the short position was $35.3 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio As of July 31, 2021 As of July 31, 2021 Fannie Mae $ 4,175,983 83.0 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 335,968 6.7 % Freddie Mac 857,992 17.0 % Whole Pool Assets 4,698,007 93.3 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,033,975 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,033,975 100.0 %

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $260.4 million purchased in July 2021, which settle in August 2021.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of July 31, 2021 Borrowings(1) Debt Rate in Days Maturity Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. $ 384,095 8.4 % 0.13 % 38 10/26/2021 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 358,877 7.9 % 0.11 % 37 10/12/2021 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 342,321 7.5 % 0.17 % 35 9/7/2021 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 336,552 7.4 % 0.12 % 31 10/15/2021 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 322,087 7.1 % 0.11 % 32 10/14/2021 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 312,055 6.8 % 0.11 % 30 10/14/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 293,635 6.4 % 0.23 % 48 10/12/2021 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 273,321 6.0 % 0.11 % 29 10/25/2021 ING Financial Markets LLC 203,629 4.5 % 0.11 % 36 9/10/2021 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 198,532 4.4 % 0.12 % 34 10/12/2021 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc. 198,138 4.3 % 0.14 % 60 10/26/2021 Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 187,545 4.1 % 0.12 % 11 8/11/2021 Santander Bank, N.A. 157,774 3.5 % 0.13 % 61 10/14/2021 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 150,079 3.3 % 0.13 % 72 10/29/2021 Barclays Capital Inc. 148,532 3.3 % 0.12 % 12 8/12/2021 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 138,923 3.0 % 0.11 % 59 10/12/2021 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 133,886 2.9 % 0.14 % 73 10/14/2021 Daiwa Capital Markets America, Inc. 121,652 2.7 % 0.12 % 11 8/13/2021 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 101,540 2.2 % 0.14 % 5 8/5/2021 South Street Securities, LLC 98,634 2.2 % 0.14 % 35 10/8/2021 Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC 51,473 1.1 % 0.12 % 12 8/12/2021 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 31,605 0.7 % 0.12 % 84 10/25/2021 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 12,952 0.3 % 0.23 % 12 8/12/2021 Total Borrowings $ 4,557,838 100.0 % 0.13 % 37 10/29/2021

(1) In July 2021, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $260.4 million, which settle in August 2021 that are expected to be funded substantially by repurchase agreements not included in the table above.

