FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Gerber Collision Property for $1.7 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Gerber Collision property for $1.7 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Wisconsin and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.0% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

