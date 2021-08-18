checkAd

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) announces that at its Annual shareholders meeting held on August 17, 2021, shareholders of the Company approved all the resolutions, as follows:

  • Election of Mario Caron, Normand Champigny, Dominique Dionne, Paola Farnesi, John W.W. Hick, Jean-François Meilleur and Julie Robertson as directors; and
  • Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project and to advance the project to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

