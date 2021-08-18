Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K Service

As part of its Apple TV 4K service, Deutsche Telekom , Germany’s leading telecommunications company with award-winning network quality, is offering customers the voice-enabled Apple TV 4K remote control designed specifically for Multichannel Video Program Distributors (MVPDs) from Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices.

Deutsche Telekom is offering customers access to one of the most revolutionary TV experiences available, featuring advanced voice search and control capabilities, with Apple TV 4K with its MagentaTV service. The remote was designed with consumers in mind and packs an impressive array of features while seamlessly integrating with Deutsche Telekom’s TV offerings. With the push of a button, the remote allows users to jump directly to MagentaTV’s electronic program guide and access Siri for voice control. It also provides backlighting for an easier user experience.

With Apple TV 4K, subscribers can watch live and on-demand content, as well as use the Apple TV app to watch Apple TV+, buy and rent thousands of movies and TV shows, and enjoy content from other streaming services. Customers can also access Apple Music, Apple Arcade and thousands of other apps, all through this powerful entertainment device built for the biggest screen in the home.

“It was a great experience working with Deutsche Telekom to provide its customers with the Apple TV remote,” said Steve Gutman, UEI’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Subscription Broadcast. “DT is one of the first providers to offer this remote and we look forward to enhancing the television experience for consumers across the globe with our Apple TV remote, one of our most exciting new offerings.”

UEI’s Apple TV remote combines Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity together with Infrared to provide universal control, and features a range of advanced capabilities and design elements including: