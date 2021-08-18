Conformis, Inc. Announces First Procedure Performed Using the Identity Imprint Knee Replacement System

Identity Imprint, available in both cruciate retaining (CR) and posterior stabilized (PS) implants, utilizes a proprietary algorithm to select the implant size that most closely meets the geometric and anatomic requirements of the patient’s knee based on the individual’s CT scan. As with Conformis’ personalized iTotal knee product line, Identity Imprint uses Conformis’ sterile Surgery-in-a-Box delivery system, which provides ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and hospitals greater procedural efficiency and improved sterilization cost savings over comparable systems.

The first surgery was successfully performed by Dr. Moby Parsons at Stratham Ambulatory Surgical Center in Stratham, New Hampshire on August 16, 2021.

“I have long been an advocate of Conformis Image-to-Implant technology because I believe it consistently produces excellent outcomes for patients,” said Dr. Parsons. “Identity Imprint is a great option for those who elect not to wait for the production and delivery of a personalized implant. This new system, which is delivered in about three weeks, helps surgeons optimize implant placement with its iView pre-operative surgical plan and patient-specific, 3D-printed, single-use iJig surgical instruments.”

With the number of knee procedures to be performed in ASCs and outpatient settings expected to grow significantly, Identity Imprint is an efficient and cost-effective option for those who want to combine traditional lead times and intraoperative flexibility with the benefits of the Surgery-in-a-Box model.

“Identity Imprint integrates elements of personalized design with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system, which is advantageous for surgeons and patients alike,” said Mark Augusti, President and CEO of Conformis. “We are already an industry leader with delivery model efficiencies and sterilization savings. By adding Imprint, we believe that we have the best portfolio to address changing customer needs and current market dynamics.”

The global knee joint reconstruction market is projected at over $9 billion, with approximately 1 million knee replacements expected to be performed in the United States this year.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit and conform to each patient’s unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and standard implants, along with single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. In clinical studies, the Conformis iTotal CR knee replacement system demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.