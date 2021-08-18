Can B Corp. Reports 96% Revenue Growth for Its Second Quarter 2021

HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ("Can B" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company specializing in developing, producing and selling hemp derived cannabinoid products, today announced the Company's …

Key Financial and Business Highlights during and subsequent to Q2 2021

HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ("Can B" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company specializing in developing, producing and selling hemp derived cannabinoid products, today announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021").

Revenue increased 96% over Q2 2020 to $0.4 million for Q2 2021

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.1 million (for the 1 st half of 2021)

half of 2021) Partnered with group of professional Hollywood stuntmen and world champion action sports athletes for CBD products

Purchased additional equipment to increase production at its hemp facility in Colorado

Management Commentary

Marco Alfonsi, Can B's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We witnessed a nice uptick in business during the quarter as elective surgeries resumed and our medical durable equipment segment benefitted. Our business pipeline remains strong for both our own branded lines and our private label contract manufacturing. Additionally, our high activity of strategic corporate discussions and negotiations have led to meaningful opportunities such as the TWS Pharma asset acquisition announced via an 8K filing on August 17, 2021, adding over $5 million in assets to our balance sheet. Opportunities like these we believe will accelerate our growth and further solidify our balance sheet."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021:

Revenue: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, revenue was $0.4 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 96%, compared with $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily due to the resumption of elective surgeries in 2021 which were temporarily paused through Q2 of 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. Medical durable equipment utilized in elective surgeries is the Company's primary medical device revenue. In addition, the increase was related to operations of the Company's delta-8 synthesizing business which began in March 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, revenue was $0.4 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 96%, compared with $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily due to the resumption of elective surgeries in 2021 which were temporarily paused through Q2 of 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. Medical durable equipment utilized in elective surgeries is the Company's primary medical device revenue. In addition, the increase was related to operations of the Company's delta-8 synthesizing business which began in March 2021.

Gross Profit: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, gross profit was $0.1 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 9%, compared with $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The resulting gross margin was 35.6%, compared with 76.6% for the same quarter last year. The decrease in gross margin is due to an increase in medical durable equipment contribution to revenue and an increase in inventory pricing.

Total Operating Expenses: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, total operating expenses were $2.7 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 115%, compared with $1.3 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to professional fees incurred and attributable to the Company's asset acquisitions and Regulation A offering.

Operating Loss: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, operating loss was $0.6 million, an improvement of $0.2 million, compared with an operating loss of $0.8 million for the same quarter last year.

Net Loss: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net loss was $2.8 million, or ($0.12) per share, compared with a net loss of $1.2 million, or a net loss of ($0.33) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Cash: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.1 million as of June 30, 2021.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021: