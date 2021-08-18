Hanmi Announces Pricing of $110 Million Subordinated Debt Offering

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $110 million aggregate principal amount of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes (the “Notes”) due 2031. The Notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 3.750% per year. Commencing on September 1, 2026, the interest rate on the Notes resets quarterly to the three-month SOFR rate plus a spread of 310 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The offering is expected to close on August 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering for general corporate purposes, which may include refinancing activities, including repayment of all or a portion of the outstanding principal amount of our outstanding subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures.



Piper Sandler & Co. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, are acting as a joint book-running managers, while Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and Wedbush Securities Inc. are acting as co-managers.