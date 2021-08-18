checkAd

PG&E Begins Issuing Weather 'All Clear' in Some Locations Following Public Safety Power Shutoff

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews are patrolling lines de-energized during Tuesday’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), after company meteorologists began issuing the weather “all-clear” this morning for portions of affected areas impacted by safety shutoffs.

Restorations have begun where possible.

As it becomes safe to do so, PG&E crews will patrol more than 3,289 miles of transmission and distribution lines to ensure that no damage or hazards exist before those lines are re-energized and those customers restored. Efforts related to this PSPS event will include up to 1,302 ground patrol units and 33 helicopters.

The PSPS event, which began Tuesday evening (Aug. 17), affected about 48,000 customers in targeted parts of 13 counties that experienced high, sustained offshore winds amid extreme to exceptional drought conditions. The following 5 counties were removed from the scope prior to de-energization and were not impacted due to changing weather conditions:

  • Alameda
  • Contra Costa
  • Sierra
  • Trinity
  • Yuba

PSPS Restoration

PG&E has begun restoring power to customers in areas where it is safe to do so and expects to restore power to remaining customers affected by this PSPS event Thursday afternoon.

Restoration may be delayed for some customers if crews must repair significant damage to individual lines from wind-blown branches and other debris.

Restoration steps include:

  • Inspect – Our crews will work to visually inspect for potential weather-related damage to the lines, poles and towers. This is done by foot, vehicle and air.
  • Repair – Where equipment damage is found, PG&E crews work to isolate the damaged area from the rest of the system so other parts of the system can be restored.
  • Restore – Once the poles, towers and lines are safe to energize, PG&E’s Control Center can complete the process and restore power to affected areas.
  • Notify Customers – Customers are notified that power has been restored.

For more information on the PSPS event, visit www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

Extreme Winds Recorded Across Service Area

Wind gusts in PSPS de-energized areas with some of the largest customer impacts were observed as follows:

  • Butte: 56 mph
  • Shasta: 48 mph
  • Tehama: 55 mph

Customer Support

As of this morning, PG&E has opened 34 Community Resource Centers (CRCs) in 15 counties to support customers affected by this event. View the most current list of CRCs at www.pge.com/pspsupdates. CRCs opened Tuesday at 5 p.m. and closed at 10 p.m. then reopened at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. for the remainder of the shutoff.

During a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), we open CRCs where community members can access resources, including:

  • A safe location to meet their basic power needs, such as charging medical equipment and electronic devices.
  • Up-to-date information about the PSPS.
  • Water, snacks and other essential items to reduce hardships to our customers.

To keep our customers and communities safe, all resource centers reflect appropriate COVID-19 health considerations and federal, state and county guidelines.

We are offering 15 outdoor sites to supplement the 19 indoor CRCs and provide more options for customers.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

