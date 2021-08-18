Shapeways Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021

Revenue increased by 26% to $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit grew 39% to $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margins improved to nearly 49% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 44% in the second quarter of 2020 due to high value product focus, continued operational improvements, and further software development.

On April 28, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GLEO). Upon closing of the transaction, expected to occur by the end of the third quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named Shapeways Holdings, Inc. and is expected to remain listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol “SHPW.”

On August 16, 2021, Galileo filed a second amendment with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to its registration statement (the “Registration Statement”) on Form S-4/A originally filed on June 9, 2021, that includes a preliminary joint proxy statement/consent solicitation/prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination, which is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results that show continued momentum in Shapeways’ end-to-end digital manufacturing platform powered by our purpose-built proprietary software. The results of the first six months of 2021 have reinforced our confidence in our ability to deliver on our growth plans,” said Greg Kress, Shapeways’ Chief Executive Officer. “Our ongoing focus is on building scale as we work with our customers and extend our penetration across the industrial, medical, automotive and aerospace segments. We also continue to enhance our manufacturing capabilities, including a broader menu of materials, finishes and full color 3-D printing, to meet the needs of our customers. We look forward to finalizing the merger transaction with Galileo and continuing to accelerate product innovation and expand customer adoption.”