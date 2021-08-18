checkAd

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ATI Physical Therapy f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (ATIP, FVAC)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 23:39   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 15, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who: (a) purchased ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (“ATI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATIP) f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“FVAC”) securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC’s June 15, 2021 special meeting.

If you suffered a loss on your ATI investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/ati-physical-therapy-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

ATI is an outpatient physical therapy company. It owns and operates nearly 900 physical therapy clinics across 25 states.

On June 17, 2021, ATI became public via a business combination with FVAC (“Business Combination”).

On July 26, 2021, before the market opened, ATI reported its financial results for second quarter 2021, the period in which the Business Combination was completed. Among other things, ATI reported that “the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter, combined with the intensifying competition for clinicians in the labor market, prevented us from being able to meet the demand we have and increased our labor costs.” Though ATI was implementing certain remedial actions, the Company reduced its fiscal 2021 forecast due to the foregoing factors.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.62, or 43%, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The share price continued to decline the next trading session by as much as 19%. As a result, FVAC investors who could have voted against the Business Combination and redeemed their shares at $10.00 per share suffered a loss of $5.28 per share.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) that, as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities during the Class Period and/or held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021, you may move the Court no later than October 15, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

