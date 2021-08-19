Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) (“Howmet Aerospace” or the “Company”) today announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.000% Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on September 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand if necessary, to fund the purchase price for up to $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.875% Notes due 2025 to the extent tendered and accepted by the Company for purchase in the cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) that the Company announced today, and to pay related transaction fees, including applicable premiums and expenses. If there are any net proceeds remaining from the offering, including if the Tender Offer is not consummated, the Company intends to use such funds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment and/or repurchase of certain of its outstanding securities as may be determined by the Company’s management. The offering is not conditioned upon the consummation of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the relevant Offer to Purchase.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Fifth Third Securities, Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus filed with the SEC as part of the shelf registration statement. The offering is being made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of these documents can be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, prospectus@citi.com, 1-800-831-9146 (toll free); Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Prospectus Department, prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, 1-866-471-2526 (toll free); J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Syndicate Desk, hy_syndicate@restricted.chase.com, 1-800-245-8812 (toll free); Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, prospectus@morganstanley.com, 1-866-718-1649 (toll free).
