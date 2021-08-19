Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) (“Howmet Aerospace” or the “Company”) today announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.000% Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on September 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand if necessary, to fund the purchase price for up to $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.875% Notes due 2025 to the extent tendered and accepted by the Company for purchase in the cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) that the Company announced today, and to pay related transaction fees, including applicable premiums and expenses. If there are any net proceeds remaining from the offering, including if the Tender Offer is not consummated, the Company intends to use such funds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment and/or repurchase of certain of its outstanding securities as may be determined by the Company’s management. The offering is not conditioned upon the consummation of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the relevant Offer to Purchase.