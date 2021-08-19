checkAd

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 00:20  |  22   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. (the “Corporation” or “Cordy”) (CKK: TSX-V) released today its second quarter results.

ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
($ 000's) 2021   2020   ($) Change 2021   2020   ($) Change
Revenue            
Environmental Services 5,997   2,043   3,954   12,458   9,533   2,925  
Heavy Construction 108   63   45   144   212   (68 )
Corporate -   8   (8 ) -   15   (15 )
  6,105   2,114   3,991   12,602   9,760   2,842  
Direct operating expenses            
Environmental Services 3,835   1,320   2,515   8,975   7,117   1,858  
Heavy Construction 70   26   44   100   98   2  
Corporate -   -   -   -   -   -  
  3,905   1,346   2,559   9,075   7,215   1,860  
             
General and administrative expenses            
Environmental Services 311   114   197   608   243   365  
Heavy Construction -   1   (1 ) 1   1   -  
Corporate 282   221   61   565   423   142  
  593   336   257   1,174   667   507  
Operating earnings (loss) (1)            
Environmental Services 1,851   609   1,242   2,875   2,173   702  
Heavy Construction 38   36   2   43   113   (70 )
Corporate (282 ) (213 ) (69 ) (565 ) (408 ) (157 )
  1,607   432   1,175   2,353   1,878   475  
             
Depreciation 644   652   (8 ) 1,232   1,117   115  
Finance costs 335   357   (22 ) 650   467   183  
Gain (loss) on disposal -   -   -   -   -   -  
Share-based recovery -   -   -   -   -   -  
Earnings (loss) before tax 628   (577 ) 1,205   471   294   177  
Income tax expense -   -   -   -   -   -  
Net earnings (loss) 628   (577 ) 1,205   471   294   177  
       


OVERALL PERFORMANCE

The second quarter was our strongest Q2 since realigning our business back in 2015 and was a significant contributor to the Company’s strongest first six months over the same period. The success was driven by increased activity in the oil and gas sector, combined with revenue generated from the PNRL acquisition and Cordy’s JV partnership completed in 2020.

Compared to Q2-2020 where the company was faced with some of its toughest challenges to date, most notably, the global spread of the COVID-19 (“COVID-19”) pandemic, the second quarter of 2021 saw an increase in activity levels due to a successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the lifting of government restrictions.

The reopening of the economies around the globe has resulted in a return of oil and gas pricing to economical levels, and general business activity has started to slowly rebound as businesses and customers adapt to the new rules of doing business in the COVID-19 era.

Second Quarter Financial Summary:

  • Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by 189% compared to the prior quarter and increased 29% for the year;
    • total revenue of $6.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $4.0 million, or 189% compared to $2.1 million in 2020;
    • total revenue of $12.6 million for the first half, an increase of $2.8 million, or 29% compared to $9.8 million in 2020;
  • Operating earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by 272% compared to the prior quarter and increased 25% for the year;
    • total operating earnings of $1.6 million for the quarter compared to $0.4 million in 2020;
    • total operating earnings of $2.4 million for the first half, an increase of $0.5 million, or 25% compared to $1.9 million in 2020;
  • Net earnings (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 increased on the quarter and for the year;
    • Net earnings of $0.6 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.2 million, compared to a net loss of ($0.6) million in 2020
    • net earnings of $0.5 million for the first half, an increase of $0.2 million, or 60% compared to $0.3 million in 2020

The Canadian Emergency Wages Subsidy (“CEWS”) for the three month and six months ended June 30, 2021 were $0.6 million and $1.2 million respectively where

  • $0.5 million was recognized as reduction to Direct Operation Expenses (“DOE”) for the quarter and $1.0 million was recognized as a reduction to DOE for the year; and
  • $0.1 million was recognized as reduction to general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses for the quarter and $0.2 million was recognized as a reduction to G&A for the year.

The Canadian Emergency Rent Subsidy (“CERS”) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $0.2 million where $0.2 million was recognized as a reduction to DOE.

CORPORATE OUTLOOK

In terms of Cordy’s business, we are very optimistic on the near-term outlook. The Company will benefit from the continued lifting of health restrictions and the positive outlook for drilling activity resulting from higher oil prices. Specifically, as global economies have re-opened, commodity prices have rebounded from the severe lows experienced during the height of the shut down, and the oilfield industry in Western Canada is poised to see an increase in drilling activity.

As we progress through the third quarter, we anticipate our quarterly and annual results will continue to improve materially on a year over year basis, with existing projects continuing to progress, and the Company realizing full benefits from the acquisition completed in Q1 2020.

Visibility into the fourth quarter and beyond is still highly variable, but the Company is optimistic as its Oil and Gas customers, forecast an increase in spending for the balance of 2021 and 2022 winter drilling season.

Management continues to evaluate its growth opportunities and access to growth capital, while aggressively managing its costs and focussing on health and safety of its employees.

For general and investor relations information, please contact:        

Investor Relations
Darrick Evong
Chief Executive Officer                
IR@cordy.ca        
Tel: 403-262-7667        

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

READER ADVISORY

This News Release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Corporation’s future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation or a third party expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These include the Corporation’s future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities; prevailing economic conditions; commodity prices; sourcing, pricing and availability of raw materials, components and parts, equipment, suppliers, facilities and skilled personnel; dependence on major customers; uncertainties in weather and temperature affecting the duration of the service periods and the activities that can be completed; regional competition; and other factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control. These other factors include future prices of oil and natural gas and oil and natural gas industry activity, including the effect of changes in commodity prices on oil and natural gas exploration and development activity, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions and realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions that are completed, the Corporation’s outlook regarding the competitive environment it operates in, and the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, including those discussed under “Risks and Uncertainties” and elsewhere in this News Release, that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this News Release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. (the “Corporation” or “Cordy”) (CKK: TSX-V) released today its second quarter results. ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS  Three months ended June …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan ...
Two New Studies to Explore Telix Assets in Breast Cancer Theranostics
Dynacor meldet neues Rekordquartal mit einem Umsatz von 42,8 Millionen USD und einem Nettoergebnis ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board