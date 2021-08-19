checkAd

Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 00:30  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) (“Valley”), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced today its regular preferred and common dividends.

The declared quarterly dividends to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021 are as follows:        

  • A cash dividend of $0.390625 per share to be paid September 30, 2021 on Valley’s 6.25% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A;
  • A cash dividend of $0.34375 per share to be paid September 30, 2021 on Valley’s 5.50% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B; and
  • A cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid October 1, 2021 on Valley’s common stock.

The common stock cash dividend amount per share was unchanged as compared to the previous quarter dividend. The common cash dividend should not be used as an indicator of future dividends to Valley’s common stockholders.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations, including the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and Valley’s actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those risk factors disclosed in Valley’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Contact: Travis Lan, SVP
  Corporate Finance &
  Business Development
  (973) 686-5007




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) (“Valley”), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced today its regular preferred and common dividends. The declared quarterly dividends to shareholders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan ...
Two New Studies to Explore Telix Assets in Breast Cancer Theranostics
Dynacor meldet neues Rekordquartal mit einem Umsatz von 42,8 Millionen USD und einem Nettoergebnis ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board