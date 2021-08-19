checkAd

Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Toripalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

– Toripalimab plus chemotherapy met primary endpoint with significant improvement in PFS compared to chemotherapy alone

- Data support the use of toripalimab with chemotherapy as first-line therapy for patients with NSCLC -

- Study to be presented September 13 at IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer -

SHANGHAI, China and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (“Junshi Biosciences”, HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) and Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced positive interim results from the pivotal study “CHOICE-01” (NCT03856411), a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating toripalimab plus chemotherapy as first-line treatment of advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The interim analysis met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression free survival (PFS) per RECIST v1.1 compared to chemotherapy alone. 

The results will be summarized September 13 in an oral presentation by Professor Jie Wang, MD, PhD, National Cancer Center/National Clinical Research Center for Cancer/Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, during the Mini Oral Session at the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC). The abstract is now available on the WCLC website.

“The CHOICE-01 study in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer has demonstrated the clinical benefit of toripalimab in yet another first-line setting, building on the evidence of efficacy in first-line studies in nasopharyngeal carcinoma and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma,” said Dr. Patricia Keegan, Chief Medical Officer at Junshi Biosciences. “With an excellent clinical profile being established across multiple tumor types, we expect to pursue registration for toripalimab for a broad array of indications in China, the United States and other markets.”

“The CHOICE-01 efficacy and safety data are compelling and demonstrate the potential for toripalimab to deliver the significant benefits of the PD-1 class of checkpoint inhibitor drugs to patients with non-small cell lung cancer,” said Ildiko Csiki, MD, PhD, Chair of the Coherus Scientific Advisory Board and Chief Commercial Research and Development Officer at City of Hope, a comprehensive cancer center. “As data accumulate in the pivotal studies in the broad clinical development program, toripalimab is showing itself to be an excellent checkpoint inhibitor. We eagerly anticipate results from additional Phase 3 studies in esophageal, lung, liver, breast, kidney, bladder, stomach, and skin cancers.”

