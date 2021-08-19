On August 13, 2021, Sesen Bio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) declined to approve its Biologics License Application for its bladder cancer treatment Vicineum its current form. The FDA provided certain “recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality.”

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Sesen Bio, Inc. (“Sesen Bio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SESN ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On this news, Sesen Bio's stock price fell $2.80 per share, or 57%, to close at $2.11 per share on August 13, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Sesen Bio securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005837/en/