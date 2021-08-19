checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of View, Inc. (VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 01:00  |   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased View, Inc. (“View” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (“CF II” of the “Company”) securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). View investors have until October 18, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their View investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

View is a technology company that manufactures smart building products that are purportedly designed to improve people’s health, productivity, and experience while reducing energy consumption.

On March 8, 2021, CF II, a special purpose acquisition company, and View combined via a Business Combination with View as the surviving, public entity.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it “began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.26, or over 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased View securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of View, Inc. (VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased View, Inc. (“View” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (“CF II” of the “Company”) securities …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novacyt S.A.:  Half Year Update
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $575,000,000 of 0.25% Convertible Senior ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission
Howmet Aerospace Announces $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Proposed Debt Offering, and ...
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
SELECTQUOTE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Cantaloupe, Inc. Survey Finds Usage of Unattended Retail Grew During Pandemic, Fueled Mostly by ...
DJ Valentino Khan to Perform at SummerSlam
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21VIEW CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21VIEW INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages View, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – VIEW
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investigation of View, Inc. (VIEW) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of View, Inc. (VIEW) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of View, Inc. (VIEW) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of View, Inc. (VIEW) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of View, Inc. (VIEW) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten