JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

19.08.2021, 01:00  |  40   |   |   

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2021.

Second quarter 2021 Financial Highlights1

  • Net revenues increased by 39.7% to US$661.7 million from US$473.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020.
  • Net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY2 was US$109.3 million, compared to US$28.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY3 decreased by 99.1% to US$0.5 million from US$50.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily as a result of BIGO turning a profit in this quarter.

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

  • Global average mobile MAUs4 decreased by 26.0% to 307.5 million from 415.8 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to the impact of the Indian government’s measures to block Chinese-owned apps in its local market, which included Bigo Live, Likee and Hago, partially offset by an increase in MAUs outside India.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Likee decreased by 38.6% to 92.3 million from 150.3 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to the impact of the Indian government’s measures to block Chinese-owned apps in its local market, and reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live increased by 0.3% to 29.5 million from 29.4 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in MAUs outside India, partially offset by the negative impact of the Indian government’s measures to block Chinese apps in its local market.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Hago decreased by 62.9% to 11.8 million from 31.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to the impact of the Indian government’s measures to block Chinese-owned apps in its local market, and reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.
  • Total number of paying users of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)5 increased by 12.0% to 1.58 million from 1.41 million in the corresponding period of 2020.
  • Average revenue per paying user of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)6 increased by 23.9% to US$316.0 from US$255.1 in the corresponding period of 2020.

Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “Despite the negative impact from local holidays in certain regions, we maintained the growth trajectory of our global business, and managed to achieve significant progress in further enriching our localized content offering in the second quarter. With the enhancement in our product monetization, improvement in our operating leverage, and execution of a more prudent marketing strategy, we almost reached breakeven on a non-GAAP basis at the group level for the first time after we deconsolidated YY Live.

Despite the recent volatility in the macro environment and the increasing uncertainty due to COVID-19, we remain committed to our long-term vision and corporate mission. We will continue to deploy our resources to areas that can sharpen our competitive edge, including further optimization of our localized content and social ecosystems as well as enhancement of our research and development capabilities, so that we can create greater value for our shareholders.” Mr. David Xueling Li concluded.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NET REVENUES
Net revenues increased by 39.7% to US$661.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$473.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily driven by the growth of live streaming revenues from BIGO.

Live streaming revenues increased by 39.7% to US$629.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$450.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily attributable to BIGO’s continued paying users growth and enhanced monetization capabilities.

Other revenues increased by 40.3% to US$32.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$22.9 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT
Cost of revenues increased by 32.2% to US$458.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$346.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs increased to US$289.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$198.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020 as a result of the increase in live streaming revenues of the Company. Bandwidth costs decreased to US$27.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$32.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to the Company’s improved efficiency in bandwidth usage and the termination of bandwidth usage for users in India after its measures to block certain Chinese mobile apps in late June 2020, partially offset by the continued user base expansion outside India.

Gross profit increased by 60.4% to US$203.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$126.9 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Gross margin improved to 30.7% in the second quarter of 2021 from 26.8% in the corresponding period of 2020.

OPERATING LOSS
Operating expenses were US$314.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to US$247.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Among the operating expenses, general and administrative expenses increased to US$101.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 from US$51.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to the impairment loss arising mainly from an investment made in the prior years whose financial and operating performance deteriorated significantly in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of fierce market competition, which was partially offset by the reversal of share-based compensation expenses.

Operating loss was US$101.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to US$119.9 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Operating loss margin was 15.3% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 25.3% in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily as a result of BIGO turning a profit in this quarter.

Non-GAAP operating loss7 decreased by 80.3% to US$13.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$65.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss margin8 was 2.0% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 13.9% in the corresponding period of 2020.

NET LOSS
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$109.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to US$28.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Net loss margin was 16.5% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 6.0% in the corresponding period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$0.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to US$50.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss margin9 was 0.1% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 10.7% in the corresponding period of 2020.

NET LOSS PER ADS
Diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS10 was US$1.43 in the second quarter of 2021, compared to US$0.39 in the corresponding period of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS11 was US$0.01 in the second quarter of 2021, compared to US$0.63 in the corresponding period of 2020.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of US$4,917.4 million.

SHARES OUTSTANDING
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a total of 1,568.1 million common shares, or the equivalent of 78.4 million ADSs, outstanding.

Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$608 million and US$635 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 13.7% to 18.7%. This guidance excludes the revenue contribution from Huya and YY Live in the same period of last year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to changes, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the global economy and users’ paying capabilities.

Quarterly Dividend
On August 11, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend policy for the next three years commencing in the third quarter of 2020. Aggregating such quarterly cash dividend under another adopted quarterly dividend policy with the quarterly cash dividend announced on November 16, 2020, the board of directors has accordingly declared a dividend of US$0.51 per ADS, or US$0.0255 per common share, for the second quarter of 2021, which is expected to be paid on September 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 10, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be September 9, 2021. Under the policy, the board of directors of the Company reserves the discretion relating to the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter, depending on the Company’s operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Recent Developments

Share Repurchase Program
In May 2020, the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized to extend its existing share repurchase program, as previously approved by the board of directors in August 2019, for another 12-month period upon its original expiry date under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares between August 2019 and August 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had repurchased approximately US$296.8 million of its shares.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 (9:00 AM Hong Kong Time on Thursday, August 19, 2021). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: #8995467

All participants must use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique registrant ID by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8995467

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.sg/. ﻿

The replay will be accessible through August 25, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID: #8995467

About JOYY Inc.
JOYY is a leading global social media company that enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media. On a mission to connect people and enrich their lives through video, JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for casual games, and instant messaging product and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online communication social platform market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to JOYY’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations is net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP reconciliation, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interests of JOYY is equal to the non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.

Investor Relations Contact
JOYY Inc.
Jane Xie/Maggie Yan
Email: joyy-ir@joyy.sg

ICR, Inc.
Robin Yang
Email: joyy@icrinc.com

1 Starting from the second quarter of 2020, the Company deconsolidated HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) (“Huya”) and Huya’s historical financial results were reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information of the Company disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. After the deconsolidation of Huya, the Company accounted for its investment in Huya as an equity method investment and applied the equity method of accounting one quarter in arrears. Share of income or loss from the investment in Huya was included in net income or loss from continuing operations.

On November 16, 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) (“Baidu”). Pursuant to the agreements, Baidu would acquire JOYY’s domestic video-based entertainment live streaming business (“YY Live”), which includes YY mobile app, YY.com website and PC YY, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3.6 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. Subsequently, the sale was substantially completed on February 8, 2021, with certain customary matters remaining to be completed in the near future. As a result, the historical financial results of YY Live are reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations and the Company ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

For the avoidance of confusion, the continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 as presented in this press release primarily consisted of BIGO, excluding Huya and YY Live. Due to the reasons mentioned above, the results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 presented in this press release are not identical to the ones previously announced by the Company.

2 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, is net loss from continuing operations less net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders.

3 Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and non-GAAP adjustments for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to US$108.9 million and a reversal of US$22.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more details.

4 Refers to mobile average monthly active users. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

5 The paying users are calculated by number of paying users during a given period as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo at least once during the relevant period.

6 Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing our total revenues from live streaming on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for our live streaming services on these platforms for that period.

7 Non-GAAP operating loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

8 Non-GAAP operating loss margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating loss as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

9 Non-GAAP net loss margin is non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.

10 ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

11 Non-GAAP diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net loss per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

 
 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
         
    December
31,
2020 		  June
30,
2021
    US$   US$
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   1,742,749   2,592,500
Restricted cash and cash equivalents   13,733   294,969
Short-term deposits   1,325,068   1,325,414
Restricted short-term deposits   31,489   472
Short-term investments   489,101   704,001
Accounts receivable, net   142,999   137,347
Amounts due from related parties   611   6,883
Financing receivables, net   172   20,032
Prepayments and other current assets   102,872   181,408
Assets held for sale(1)   52,528   -
         
Total current assets   3,901,322   5,263,026
         
Non-current assets        
Investments   1,239,354   1,000,436
Property and equipment, net   401,661   394,578
Land use rights, net   258,770   369,709
Intangible assets, net   344,214   336,485
Right-of-use assets, net   21,579   17,711
Goodwill   1,872,083   1,956,905
Financing receivables, net   19,716   -
Other non-current assets   10,758   4,427
Assets held for sale(1)   25,500   -
         
Total non-current assets   4,193,635   4,080,251
         
Total assets   8,094,957   9,343,277
         
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   20,956   20,001
Deferred revenue   67,230   52,853
Advances from customers   775   3,933
Income taxes payable   60,895   58,735
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   484,450   2,333,646
Amounts due to related parties   3,822   2,677
Lease liabilities due within one year   14,332   13,667
Short-term loans   112,549   21,808
Liabilities held for sale(1)   179,109   -
         
Total current liabilities   944,118   2,507,320
         
Non-current liabilities        
Convertible bonds(2)   779,225   993,367
Lease liabilities   8,121   4,327
Deferred revenue   3,132   4,084
Deferred tax liabilities   42,422   33,618
Liabilities held for sale(1)   4,415   -
         
Total non-current liabilities   837,315   1,035,396
         
Total liabilities   1,781,433   3,542,716
         


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
           
    December
31
2020 		    June
30
2021 		 
    US$     US$  
           
Mezzanine equity   72,617     63,333  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,314,208,824 shares issued and 1,272,346,218 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 1,317,589,864 shares issued and 1,241,587,078 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021, respectively)   13     13  
Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively)   3     3  
Treasury Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 41,862,606 and 76,002,786 shares held as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively)   (139,528 )   (296,849 )
Additional paid-in capital   3,456,844     3,230,182  
Statutory reserves   17,825     19,385  
Retained earnings(2)   2,881,782     2,720,816  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   18,471     33,912  
           
Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity   6,235,410     5,707,462  
           
Non-controlling interests   5,497     29,766  
           
Total shareholders’ equity   6,240,907     5,737,228  
           
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity   8,094,957     9,343,277  

(1) As a result of the definitive agreements entered into with Baidu on the sale of YY Live, assets and liabilities to be disposed of in connection with this transaction were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2020. The transaction was substantially completed on February 8, 2021, with certain customary matters remaining to be completed in the near future. As a result, JOYY has ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021 and classified all the related assets and liabilities subject to disposal and presented them on a net basis within prepayments and other current assets. The considerations received by the Company so far were recorded as advance payments received within accrued liabilities and other current liabilities.

(2) On January 1, 2021, the Company adopted ASU 2020-06, “Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity” using modified-retrospective transition approach. Following the adoption of this guidance, a cumulative effect adjustment of US$86.7 million was credited to retained earnings as of January 1, 2021.

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June
30,
2020 		    March
31,
2021 		    June
30,
2021 		    June
30,
2020 		    June
30,
2021 		 
    US$     US$     US$     US$     US$  
                               
Net revenues                              
Live streaming(1)   450,659     614,133     629,626     764,679     1,243,759  
Others   22,867     28,950     32,088     50,814     61,038  
                               
Total net revenues   473,526     643,083     661,714     815,493     1,304,797  
                               
Cost of revenues(2)   (346,656 )   (442,930 )   (458,272 )   (597,574 )   (901,202 )
                               
Gross profit   126,870     200,153     203,442     217,919     403,595  
                               
Operating expenses(2)                              
Research and development expenses   (85,588 )   (87,005 )   (100,744 )   (154,736 )   (187,749 )
Sales and marketing expenses   (110,512 )   (137,404 )   (112,151 )   (224,441 )   (249,555 )
General and administrative expenses   (51,489 )   (54,600 )   (101,114 )   (74,673 )   (155,714 )
                               
Total operating expenses   (247,589 )   (279,009 )   (314,009 )   (453,850 )   (593,018 )
                               
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries   -     -     4,959     -     4,959  
Other income   869     5,818     4,526     2,217     10,344  
                               
Operating loss   (119,850 )   (73,038 )   (101,082 )   (233,714 )   (174,120 )
                               
Interest expenses   (18,568 )   (4,158 )   (3,602 )   (36,420 )   (7,760 )
Interest income and investment income   22,832     22,010     23,489     39,089     45,499  
Foreign currency exchange gain (losses), net   457     (1,509 )   (5,909 )   (1,269 )   (7,418 )
(Loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   (1,896 )   4,343     676     13,717     5,019  
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments   99,944     (15,151 )   (841 )   147,800     (15,992 )
Fair value change on derivatives   307     (383 )   1,649     1,790     1,266  
Other non-operating expenses   (600 )   -     (381 )   (2,323 )   (381 )
                               
Loss before income tax expenses   (17,374 )   (67,886 )   (86,001 )   (71,330 )   (153,887 )
                               
Income tax expenses   (8,941 )   (15,749 )   (2,700 )   (16,247 )   (18,449 )
                               
Loss before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes   (26,315 )   (83,635 )   (88,701 )   (87,577 )   (172,336 )
                               
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes   (3,321 )   (5,451 )   (23,974 )   (5,054 )   (29,425 )
                               
Net loss from continuing operations   (29,636 )   (89,086 )   (112,675 )   (92,631 )   (201,761 )
                               
Net income from discontinued operations   1,010,564     35,567     -     1,143,180     35,567  
                               
Net income (loss)   980,928     (53,519 )   (112,675 )   1,050,549     (166,194 )
                               
Net loss (income) attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders   6,073     1,787     3,327     (8,267 )   5,114  
                               
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.   987,001     (51,732 )   (109,348 )   1,042,282     (161,080 )
                               
Including:                              
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.   (28,542 )   (87,299 )   (109,348 )   (90,866 )   (196,647 )
Net income from discontinued operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.   1,015,543     35,567     -     1,133,148     35,567  
                               
Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value   (1,391 )   (1,391 )   (1,345 )   (2,782 )   (2,736 )
Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares   (1,000 )   (1,000 )   (1,000 )   (2,000 )   (2,000 )
                               
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   984,610     (54,123 )   (111,693 )   1,037,500     (165,816 )
                               
Including:                              
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   (30,933 )   (89,690 )   (111,693 )   (95,648 )   (201,383 )
Net income from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   1,015,543     35,567     -     1,133,148     35,567  
                               


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June
30,
2020 		    March
31,
2021 		    June
30,
2021 		    June
30,
2020 		    June
30,
2021 		 
    US$     US$     US$     US$     US$  
                               
Net income (loss) per ADS                              
—Basic   12.37     (0.68 )   (1.43 )   13.00     (2.11 )
Continuing operations   (0.39 )   (1.13 )   (1.43 )   (1.20 )   (2.56 )
Discontinued operations   12.76     0.45     -     14.20     0.45  
—Diluted   12.37     (0.68 )   (1.43 )   12.99     (2.11 )
Continuing operations   (0.39 )   (1.13 )   (1.43 )   (1.20 )   (2.56 )
Discontinued operations   12.76     0.45     -     14.19     0.45  
                               
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS                              
—Basic   79,609,517     79,202,606     77,997,827     79,795,181     78,596,888  
—Diluted   79,609,517     79,202,606     77,997,827     79,795,181     78,596,888  
                               


(1)   Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows:
 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June
30,
2020 		  March
31,
2021 		  June
30,
2021 		  June
30,
2020 		  June
30,
2021
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
                     
PRC   78,039   111,560   111,479   153,754   223,039
Non-PRC   372,620   502,573   518,147   610,925   1,020,720
                     


(2)   Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June
30,
2020 		  March
31,
2021 		  June
30,
2021 		    June
30,
2020 		  June
30,
2021 		 
    US$   US$   US$     US$   US$  
                         
Cost of revenues   1,143   1,488   3,075     2,744   4,563  
Research and development expenses   11,612   5,002   7,921     22,796   12,923  
Sales and marketing expenses   253   449   410     647   859  
General and administrative expenses   10,290   16,119   (20,501 )   14,999   (4,382 )
                         


JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June
30,
2020 		    March
31,
2021 		    June
30,
2021 		    June
30,
2020 		    June
30,
2021 		 
    US$     US$     US$     US$     US$  
                               
Operating loss   (119,850 )   (73,038 )   (101,082 )   (233,714 )   (174,120 )
Share-based compensation expenses   23,298     23,058     (9,095 )   41,186     13,963  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   24,688     20,303     11,683     51,392     31,986  
Impairment of investments   6,186     -     90,499     6,186     90,499  
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries   -     -     (4,959 )   -     (4,959 )
                               
Non-GAAP operating loss   (65,678 )   (29,677 )   (12,954 )   (134,950 )   (42,631 )
                               
Net loss from continuing operations   (29,636 )   (89,086 )   (112,675 )   (92,631 )   (201,761 )
Share-based compensation expenses   23,298     23,058     (9,095 )   41,186     13,963  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   24,688     20,303     11,683     51,392     31,986  
Impairment of investments   6,186     -     90,499     6,186     90,499  
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries   -     -     (4,959 )   -     (4,959 )
Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   1,896     (4,343 )   (676 )   (13,717 )   (5,019 )
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments   (99,944 )   15,151     841     (147,800 )   15,992  
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   1,242     7,364     22,346     1,591     29,710  
Fair value change on derivatives   (307 )   383     (1,649 )   (1,790 )   (1,266 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   15,078     694     713     29,736     1,407  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   5,988     593     (568 )   8,938     25  
                               
Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations   (51,511 )   (25,883 )   (3,540 )   (116,909 )   (29,423 )
                               
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   (30,933 )   (89,690 )   (111,693 )   (95,648 )   (201,383 )
Share-based compensation expenses   23,298     23,058     (9,095 )   41,186     13,963  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   24,688     20,303     11,683     51,392     31,986  
Impairment of investments   6,186     -     90,499     6,186     90,499  
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries   -     -     (4,959 )   -     (4,959 )
Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   1,896     (4,343 )   (676 )   (13,717 )   (5,019 )
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments   (99,944 )   15,151     841     (147,800 )   15,992  
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   1,242     7,364     22,346     1,591     29,710  
Fair value change on derivatives   (307 )   383     (1,649 )   (1,790 )   (1,266 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   15,078     694     713     29,736     1,407  
Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders   2,391     2,391     2,345     4,782     4,736  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   5,988     593     (568 )   8,938     25  
Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders   (97 )   33     (256 )   86     (223 )
                               
Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   (50,514 )   (24,063 )   (469 )   (115,058 )   (24,532 )


Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per ADS                              
—Basic   (0.63 )   (0.30 )   (0.01 )   (1.44 )   (0.31 )
—Diluted   (0.63 )   (0.30 )   (0.01 )   (1.44 )   (0.31 )
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per ADS                              
—Basic   79,609,517     79,202,606     77,997,827     79,795,181     78,596,888  
—Diluted   79,609,517     79,202,606     77,997,827     79,795,181     78,596,888  
                               


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2021
                         
    Bigo     All other     Elimination(1)
 		    Total  
    US$     US$     US$     US$  
                         
Net revenues                        
Live streaming   576,498     53,128     -     629,626  
Others   21,273     10,815     -     32,088  
                         
Total net revenues   597,771     63,943     -     661,714  
                         
Cost of revenues(2)   (406,359 )   (51,913 )   -     (458,272 )
                         
Gross profit   191,412     12,030     -     203,442  
                         
Operating expenses(2)                        
Research and development expenses   (73,061 )   (27,683 )   -     (100,744 )
Sales and marketing expenses   (96,673 )   (15,478 )   -     (112,151 )
General and administrative expenses   6,126     (107,240 )   -     (101,114 )
                         
Total operating expenses   (163,608 )   (150,401 )   -     (314,009 )
                         
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries   -     4,959     -     4,959  
Other income   1,262     3,264     -     4,526  
                         
Operating income (loss)   29,066     (130,148 )   -     (101,082 )
                         
Other non-operating expenses   -     (381 )   -     (381 )
Interest expenses   (624 )   (3,348 )   370     (3,602 )
Interest income and investment income   245     23,614     (370 )   23,489  
Foreign currency exchange losses, net   (5,360 )   (549 )   -     (5,909 )
Fair value change on derivatives   (45 )   1,694     -     1,649  
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   -     676     -     676  
Loss on fair value change of investments   -     (841 )   -     (841 )
                         
Income (loss) before income tax expenses   23,282     (109,283 )   -     (86,001 )
                         
Income tax benefits (expenses)   352     (3,052 )   -     (2,700 )
                         
Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes   23,634     (112,335 )   -     (88,701 )
                         
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes   -     (23,974 )   -     (23,974 )
                         
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   23,634     (136,309 )   -     (112,675 )
                         

(1)   The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.

(2)   Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2021
     
    Bigo     All other   Total  
    US$     US$   US$  
                 
Cost of revenues   2,330     745   3,075  
Research and development expenses   4,489     3,432   7,921  
Sales and marketing expenses   208     202   410  
General and administrative expenses   (22,619 )   2,118   (20,501 )
                 


JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2021
                   
    Bigo     All other     Total  
    US$     US$     US$  
                   
Operating income (loss)   29,066     (130,148 )   (101,082 )
Share-based compensation expenses   (15,592 )   6,497     (9,095 )
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   11,225     458     11,683  
Impairment of investments   -     90,499     90,499  
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries   -     (4,959 )   (4,959 )
                   
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   24,699     (37,653 )   (12,954 )
                   
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   23,634     (136,309 )   (112,675 )
Share-based compensation expenses   (15,592 )   6,497     (9,095 )
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   11,225     458     11,683  
Impairment of investments   -     90,499     90,499  
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries   -     (4,959 )   (4,959 )
Loss on fair value change of investments   -     841     841  
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   -     (676 )   (676 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   -     22,346     22,346  
Fair value change on derivatives   45     (1,694 )   (1,649 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   -     713     713  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   128     (696 )   (568 )
                   
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations   19,440     (22,980 )   (3,540 )
                   


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    March 31 2021
           
    Bigo     All other     Elimination(1)     Total  
    US$     US$     US$     US$  
                         
Net revenues                        
Live streaming   561,386     52,747     -     614,133  
Others   19,723     9,227     -     28,950  
                         
Total net revenues   581,109     61,974     -     643,083  
                         
Cost of revenues(2)   (389,858 )   (53,072 )   -     (442,930 )
                         
Gross profit   191,251     8,902     -     200,153  
                         
Operating expenses(2)                        
Research and development expenses   (62,427 )   (24,578 )   -     (87,005 )
Sales and marketing expenses   (125,022 )   (12,382 )   -     (137,404 )
General and administrative expenses   (32,641 )   (21,959 )   -     (54,600 )
                         
Total operating expenses   (220,090 )   (58,919 )   -     (279,009 )
                         
Other income   435     5,383     -     5,818  
                         
Operating loss   (28,404 )   (44,634 )   -     (73,038 )
                         
Interest expenses   (1,885 )   (3,464 )   1,191     (4,158 )
Interest income and investment income   50     23,151     (1,191 )   22,010  
Foreign currency exchange losses, net   (1,267 )   (242 )   -     (1,509 )
Fair value change on derivatives   (8 )   (375 )   -     (383 )
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   -     4,343     -     4,343  
Loss on fair value change of investments   -     (15,151 )   -     (15,151 )
                         
Loss income before income tax expenses   (31,514 )   (36,372 )   -     (67,886 )
                         
Income tax expenses   (4,511 )   (11,238 )   -     (15,749 )
                         
Loss before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes   (36,025 )   (47,610 )   -     (83,635 )
                         
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes   -     (5,451 )   -     (5,451 )
                         
Net loss from continuing operations   (36,025 )   (53,061 )   -     (89,086 )
                         

(1)   The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.

(2)   Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

    Three Months Ended
    March 31 2021
                 
    Bigo   All other     Total  
    US$   US$     US$  
                 
Cost of revenues   1,411   77     1,488  
Research and development expenses   6,585   (1,583 )   5,002  
Sales and marketing expenses   317   132     449  
General and administrative expenses   15,403   716     16,119  
                 


JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    March 31 2021
                   
    Bigo     All other     Total  
    US$     US$     US$  
                   
Operating loss   (28,404 )   (44,634 )   (73,038 )
Share-based compensation expenses   23,716     (658 )   23,058  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   20,200     103     20,303  
                   
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   15,512     (45,189 )   (29,677 )
                   
Net loss from continuing operations   (36,025 )   (53,061 )   (89,086 )
Share-based compensation expenses   23,716     (658 )   23,058  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   20,200     103     20,303  
Loss on fair value change of investments   -     15,151     15,151  
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   -     (4,343 )   (4,343 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   -     7,364     7,364  
Fair value change on derivatives   8     375     383  
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   -     694     694  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   1,566     (973 )   593  
                   
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations   9,465     (35,348 )   (25,883 )
                   


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2020
     
    Bigo     All other(1)     Elimination(2)     Total  
    US$     US$     US$     US$  
                         
Net revenues                        
Live streaming   415,418     35,241     -     450,659  
Others   16,459     6,408     -     22,867  
                         
Total net revenues   431,877     41,649     -     473,526  
                         
Cost of revenues(3)   (308,251 )   (38,405 )   -     (346,656 )
                         
Gross profit   123,626     3,244     -     126,870  
                         
Operating expenses(3)                        
Research and development expenses   (56,537 )   (29,051 )   -     (85,588 )
Sales and marketing expenses   (96,578 )   (13,934 )   -     (110,512 )
General and administrative expenses   (25,409 )   (26,080 )   -     (51,489 )
                         
Total operating expenses   (178,524 )   (69,065 )   -     (247,589 )
                         
Other income (loss), net   1,207     (338 )   -     869  
                         
Operating loss   (53,691 )   (66,159 )   -     (119,850 )
                         
Other non-operating expenses   (600 )   -     -     (600 )
Interest expenses   (2,007 )   (17,810 )   1,249     (18,568 )
Interest income and investment income   11     24,070     (1,249 )   22,832  
Foreign currency exchange losses, net   57     400     -     457  
Fair value change on derivatives   -     307     -     307  
Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   -     (1,896 )   -     (1,896 )
Gain on fair value change of investments   -     99,944     -     99,944  
                         
(Loss) income before income tax expenses   (56,230 )   38,856     -     (17,374 )
                         
Income tax benefits (expense)   2,287     (11,228 )   -     (8,941 )
                         
(Loss) income before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes   (53,943 )   27,628     -     (26,315 )
                         
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes   -     (3,321 )   -     (3,321 )
                         
Net (loss) income from continuing operations   (53,943 )   24,307     -     (29,636 )
                         

(1)  As a result of the definitive agreements entered into with Baidu on the sale of YY Live, YY Live is represented as discontinued operations. YY segment is renamed as "all other" segment and has been recast to exclude the financial numbers of YY Live.

(2)  The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.

(3)  Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2020
     
    Bigo   All other     Total  
    US$   US$     US$  
                 
Cost of revenues   1,204   (61 )   1,143  
Research and development expenses   9,301   2,311     11,612  
Sales and marketing expenses   170   83     253  
General and administrative expenses   5,325   4,965     10,290  


JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2020
     
    Bigo     All other     Total  
    US$     US$     US$  
                   
Operating loss   (53,691 )   (66,159 )   (119,850 )
Share-based compensation expenses   16,000     7,298     23,298  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   24,688     -     24,688  
Impairment of investments   -     6,186     6,186  
                   
Non-GAAP operating loss   (13,003 )   (52,675 )   (65,678 )
                   
Net (loss) income from continuing operations   (53,943 )   24,307     (29,636 )
Share-based compensation expenses   16,000     7,298     23,298  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   24,688     -     24,688  
Impairment of investments   -     6,186     6,186  
Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   -     1,896     1,896  
Gain on fair value change of investments   -     (99,944 )   (99,944 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   -     1,242     1,242  
Fair value change on derivatives   -     (307 )   (307 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   -     15,078     15,078  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (3,204 )   9,192     5,988  
                   
Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations   (16,459 )   (35,052 )   (51,511 )
                   




