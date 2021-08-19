Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan

Effective with the distribution to be declared in August 2021, the plan will provide for the declaration of quarterly distributions to common shareholders of the fund at an annual minimum fixed rate of 9% based on the fund’s average monthly net asset value (NAV) per share over the prior 12 months. Under the managed distribution plan, quarterly distributions may be sourced from income, paid-in capital, and/or capital gains, if any. Shareholders may elect to reinvest distributions received pursuant to the managed distribution plan in the fund under the existing dividend reinvestment plan, which is described in the fund’s shareholder reports.

The Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund’s secondary objective is long-term growth of capital.

Under the managed distribution plan, the fund will distribute available investment income to its shareholders quarterly. If sufficient investment income is not available on a quarterly basis, the fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its shareholders in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The fund expects that distributions under the managed distribution plan may exceed investment income. Distributions in excess of net investment income will be treated as distributions of capital gains to the extent of realized gains during the fiscal year. Any distributions in excess of both net investment income and realized gains will be treated as returns of capital. No conclusions should be drawn about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of the fund’s distributions or from the terms of the fund’s managed distribution plan.

The amount distributed per share is subject to change at the discretion of the fund’s Board of Trustees. The managed distribution plan will be subject to periodic review by the fund’s Board of Trustees to determine whether the managed distribution plan should be continued, modified, or terminated. The fund’s Board of Trustees may amend the terms of the managed distribution plan or suspend or terminate the managed distribution plan at any time without prior notice to the fund’s shareholders. The amendment or termination of the managed distribution plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the fund's shares.