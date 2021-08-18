Emakina Group announces that EPAM has filed a prospectus with the FSMA for a voluntary takeover bid on all shares of Emakina Group

Watermael-Boitsfort, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Regulated information and inside

Emakina Group SA (https://www.emakina.group/) (the "Company") announces that

EPAM Systems, Inc. (https://www.epam.com/) , a Delaware corporation having its

registered address at 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, Delaware 19808-1674

USA (" EPAM "), that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and specialises in

product development, digital platform engineering, and digital and product

design, has filed a prospectus with the Belgian Financial Services and Markets

Authority (the " FSMA ") with a view to launching a voluntary public takeover

bid for all the 3,893,353 shares issued by the Company (the " Offer ").





The Offer seeks to benefit the Company by providing it with increased access toa more diverse customer base. Working with EPAM, a globally recognizedengineering powerhouse, will help the Company connect their digital strategy anddesign work to implemented platforms and next generation digital products.The main terms of the Offer are set out in the notice that is published on thewebsite of the FSMA ( http://www.fsma.be/ ).The prospectus prepared by EPAM and the memorandum in response prepared by theCompany will be made public in Belgium at a later stage, after they have beenapproved by the FSMA. They will be available on the website of the FSMA (http://www.fsma.be/ ) and the website of the Company ( http://www.emakina.group/).The board of directors of the Company considers that the terms and conditions ofsuch friendly Offer are favourable to all shareholders and other stakeholdersand unanimously recommends that shareholders tender their shares to EPAM.On that basis, on 14 August 2021, the board decided to support the Offer and,with EPAM, entered into a transaction agreement setting out the terms of suchsupport.To date and following the decision of the board to support the Offer, EPAMSystems, Inc. has received irrevocable undertakings from shareholders to tenderto the Offer 3.713.520 shares of the Company, representing 95,38 % of the totalvoting shares issued by the Company, including the Company's own shares.The Board of DirectorsFurther information to the holders of Emakina Group SA securitiesThe communications on the Offer under the applicable tender offer rules willfollow in due time.DisclaimerThis press release does not constitute and shall not be considered asconstituting, an offer to the public to acquire, sell or subscribe, or thesolicitation of an order to sell, buy or subscribe, the shares of Emakina GroupSA, in any jurisdiction. The Offer will only be made on the basis of theprospectus that will be approved by the FSMA, the Belgian supervisory marketauthority. No steps will be taken to enable a public takeover bid in anyjurisdiction other than in Belgium.Neither this press release nor any other information relating to the matterscontained herein may be distributed in the United States of America or in anyjurisdiction where a registration, qualification or any other obligation is inforce or would be with regard to the content hereof or thereof. Any failure tocomply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the financial lawsand regulations of such jurisdiction. Emakina Group SA and its affiliatedpersons explicitly decline any liability for any failure of any person to complywith these restrictions.About Emakina Group SAEmakina Group (ALEMK) is a leading independent digital agency group with globalreach.Every day over 1,100 digital talents combining expertise in deliveringnext- generation user experience and building digital businesses collaboratewith clients in global hybrid teams to grow their business and brand value. Ouragencies advise and guide international players in shaping their transition todigital and deliver solutions and services to support optimal execution, fromcutting-edge applications to websites, to digital commerce capabilities andcreative campaigns.Emakina Group is listed on Euronext Growth Brussels (ISIN BE0003843605) andreported sales of EUR 99 million in 2020.www.emakina.groupAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106684/4997535OTS: Emakina Group