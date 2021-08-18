Emakina Group announces that EPAM has filed a prospectus with the FSMA for a voluntary takeover bid on all shares of Emakina Group
Watermael-Boitsfort, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Regulated information and inside
information - not for distribution in the United States of America or in any
other jurisdisction where distribution or publication would be illegal
Emakina Group SA (https://www.emakina.group/) (the "Company") announces that
EPAM Systems, Inc. (https://www.epam.com/) , a Delaware corporation having its
registered address at 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, Delaware 19808-1674
USA (" EPAM "), that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and specialises in
product development, digital platform engineering, and digital and product
design, has filed a prospectus with the Belgian Financial Services and Markets
Authority (the " FSMA ") with a view to launching a voluntary public takeover
bid for all the 3,893,353 shares issued by the Company (the " Offer ").
The Offer seeks to benefit the Company by providing it with increased access to
a more diverse customer base. Working with EPAM, a globally recognized
engineering powerhouse, will help the Company connect their digital strategy and
design work to implemented platforms and next generation digital products.
The main terms of the Offer are set out in the notice that is published on the
website of the FSMA ( http://www.fsma.be/ ).
The prospectus prepared by EPAM and the memorandum in response prepared by the
Company will be made public in Belgium at a later stage, after they have been
approved by the FSMA. They will be available on the website of the FSMA (
http://www.fsma.be/ ) and the website of the Company ( http://www.emakina.group/
).
The board of directors of the Company considers that the terms and conditions of
such friendly Offer are favourable to all shareholders and other stakeholders
and unanimously recommends that shareholders tender their shares to EPAM.
On that basis, on 14 August 2021, the board decided to support the Offer and,
with EPAM, entered into a transaction agreement setting out the terms of such
support.
To date and following the decision of the board to support the Offer, EPAM
Systems, Inc. has received irrevocable undertakings from shareholders to tender
to the Offer 3.713.520 shares of the Company, representing 95,38 % of the total
voting shares issued by the Company, including the Company's own shares.
The Board of Directors
Further information to the holders of Emakina Group SA securities
The communications on the Offer under the applicable tender offer rules will
follow in due time.
Disclaimer
This press release does not constitute and shall not be considered as
constituting, an offer to the public to acquire, sell or subscribe, or the
solicitation of an order to sell, buy or subscribe, the shares of Emakina Group
SA, in any jurisdiction. The Offer will only be made on the basis of the
prospectus that will be approved by the FSMA, the Belgian supervisory market
authority. No steps will be taken to enable a public takeover bid in any
jurisdiction other than in Belgium.
Neither this press release nor any other information relating to the matters
contained herein may be distributed in the United States of America or in any
jurisdiction where a registration, qualification or any other obligation is in
force or would be with regard to the content hereof or thereof. Any failure to
comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the financial laws
and regulations of such jurisdiction. Emakina Group SA and its affiliated
persons explicitly decline any liability for any failure of any person to comply
with these restrictions.
About Emakina Group SA
Emakina Group (ALEMK) is a leading independent digital agency group with global
reach.Every day over 1,100 digital talents combining expertise in delivering
next- generation user experience and building digital businesses collaborate
with clients in global hybrid teams to grow their business and brand value. Our
agencies advise and guide international players in shaping their transition to
digital and deliver solutions and services to support optimal execution, from
cutting-edge applications to websites, to digital commerce capabilities and
creative campaigns.
Emakina Group is listed on Euronext Growth Brussels (ISIN BE0003843605) and
reported sales of EUR 99 million in 2020.
www.emakina.group
