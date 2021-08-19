checkAd

Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) (the “Company”), a leading provider of e-commerce shipping solutions, today announced the expiration of the 40-day “go-shop” period under the terms of the previously announced merger agreement, pursuant to which Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, has agreed to acquire the Company in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $6.6 billion.

The 40-day “go-shop” period expired at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on August 17, 2021.

Pursuant to the merger agreement, at the direction of the Company’s Board of Directors, representatives of J.P. Morgan, the Company’s exclusive financial advisor, contacted and sought to engage in discussions regarding alternative acquisition proposals with potentially interested third parties. The Company did not receive an acquisition proposal from any of the parties contacted. In addition, J.P. Morgan received no inquiries from other potentially interested parties during the “go-shop” period.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) is the leading provider of e-commerce shipping software solutions to customers including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipEngine, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, GlobalPost and Metapack. Stamps.com’s family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 500 unique partner applications.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and furnish to its stockholders a proxy statement on Schedule 14A, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. The proxy statement will contain important information about the proposed Merger and related matters. Investors and security holders of the Company are urged to carefully read the entire proxy statement when it becomes available because it will contain important information about the proposed transactions. A definitive proxy statement will be sent to the stockholders of the Company seeking any required stockholder approvals.

