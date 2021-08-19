Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

STRATHROY, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”) is pleased to announce that it has made gross revenues of $4.0 million in the first six months of 2021, successfully surpassing its gross revenues of $3.8 million for the entire 2020 financial year.



The Company is also pleased to announce its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and wishes to highlight the following items;