Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
STRATHROY, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF), through its wholly-owned subsidiary,
Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”) is pleased to announce that it has made gross revenues of $4.0 million in the first six months of 2021, successfully surpassing its gross revenues of $3.8 million for the
entire 2020 financial year.
The Company is also pleased to announce its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and wishes to highlight the following items;
- During the first half of 2021, the Company completed additional shipments of EU-GMP certified cannabis to its German customers;
- On February 11, 2021, the Company announced that it had successfully completed its first shipment of cannabis products to New Brunswick. Its cannabis products can be purchased at licensed New Brunswick retailers and online;
- On April 28, 2021, the Company announced that it had successfully completed its first shipment of cannabis products to Alberta. Its recreational cannabis products will be available online and can be purchased by the province’s privately owned licensed retailers;
- On July 13, 2021, the Company announce that it had entered into a supply agreement with Adjupharm GmbH (“AP”) for the purchase and export to Germany of its dried cannabis flower. Under the initial three-year agreement, AP is expected to order up to 660 kilograms of NMC’s dried cannabis flower;
- On July 19, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a supply agreement with Cannamedical Pharma GmbH (“CM”) for the purchase and export of medical grade dried cannabis flower to CM who will distribute medical grade cannabis products in Germany;
- On August 11, 2021, the Company announced that it had successfully completed its largest shipment of cannabis to a customer in German with an estimated retail value of $1.8 million; and
- On August 18, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a supply agreement with TCann Pty Ltd., Australia (“TCann”)
for the purchase and export of medical grade dried cannabis flower to TCann who will distribute medical grade cannabis products in Australia.
